Will Fans Ever See a Season 3 for 'Family Karma'?

In 2020, Bravo debuted a new reality TV show that became an instant hit. Family Karma documents the lives of seven first-generation Indian American friends who relocated to Miami.

The show hit the airwaves on March 8, 2020, and while production was halted for some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Season 2 returned in June 2021. The season gave us all the family and love life drama we’ve come to expect. But as Season 2 wraps up, is there going to be a Season 3 ?

So chances are we can expect something similar to happen in terms of a timeline when the network decides to share that the show’s been picked up for a Season 3. At least that’s what we’re hoping for.

If we take a look at how the network promoted the start of Season 2, the official word came late with news of its renewal dropping just a few months before the second season premiered.

As of now, Bravo hasn’t addressed if there are any plans to have a third season of the show. However, that doesn't mean the show has been canceled.

What might we expect in ‘Family Karma’ Season 3?

Even though we’ve not had official confirmation that Season 3 is coming, the show was such a massive hit for Bravo that we’d be surprised if it didn’t happen. The show has not only allowed people a peek inside unique and charming families, but it’s breaking barriers, too. Viewers can likely expect to see the same seven cast members and more deep conversations that we’ve come to love.

Over the past two seasons, fans have really developed a love for the Family Karma cast and the drama that unfolded. The millennial-aged cast members had to balance their lives with the expectations of their controlling parents. And the difference in culture between India and Miami, where they now live.

The show opened the door to have a public dialogue about some topics that are considered taboo in their culture, including Anisha Ramakrishna discussing her desire to look into freezing her eggs. An issue that she didn’t think would be able to be addressed.

Source: Bravo

“We’re the first all Indian American cast in television history, and thanks to Bravo for giving us that shot and letting us share our unique stories and our journeys,” she told Hollywood Life before the premiere of the second season. “That’s the part and the price you pay when you’re doing something different, and you’re a trailblazer.”

She continued, “I wanted to share my journey not only as an Indian woman but as a woman in general; I have so many friends that do it and don’t talk about it because it’s so taboo and something to be ashamed of.” If there will be a third season, we can probably expect more of this conversation to play out, as well as other "taboo" topics.

Anisha wasn’t the only one that fans followed along and cheered for in the first two seasons. There was a lot of drama between Vishal Parvati and his girlfriend Richa Sadana — and Vishal’s mom, too. During the last season, fans also got to witness a powerful, long-awaited moment when Amrit came out to his Nani, and he got engaged. Surely, Bravo can’t just leave those storylines there, right?

The saddest sentence I’ve ever heard in my life: “Next time on the season finale of Family Karma.”#FamilyKarma better get a Season 3 so that we can see Amrit’s wedding! That’s going to be incredible TV — RealityTVNation™ (@RealityTVNation) July 22, 2021 Source: Twitter