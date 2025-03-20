Legendary F1 Team Owner Eddie Jordan Dies at 76 — His Cause of Death Revealed Eddie Jordan was the founder and owner of the F1 constructor, Jordan Grand Prix. By Allison DeGrushe Updated March 20 2025, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Irish businessman Eddie Jordan, aka the founder of Jordan Grand Prix, has sadly passed away. His family confirmed the news in a statement, per the BBC. He was 76 years old.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit, and entrepreneur," the family shared. "He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20 March 2025." Here's what you need to know, including details on the cause of Eddie Jordan's death.

What was Eddie Jordan's cause of death?

In December 2024, Eddie Jordan revealed that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate and bladder cancer earlier that year. After a courageous and hard-fought battle, Eddie sadly passed away on Thursday, March 20, 2025. As previously stated, he died with his family by his side in Cape Town, South Africa.

"EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went," the family added in their statement, per CNN. "We all have a huge hole missing without his presence. He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow."

Born in Dublin, Ireland, Eddie Jordan's love for motorsport began at a young age. He started out behind the wheel, first competing in the Irish karting scene before progressing through the ranks of Formula 3 and Formula 2. However, a series of injuries led him to shift his focus from driving to building his very own racing team.

In 1980, Eddie Jordan founded the team that would bear his name, and it quickly gained a reputation for nurturing young talent. His team gave future F1 legend Ayrton Senna his first-ever Formula 3 drive in 1982, marking the start of a remarkable legacy. Eddie's team continued to grow, and in 1991, it earned its place on the Formula One grid! In its debut season, the team supplied Michael Schumacher with his first F1 appearance, launching the German driver's career toward icon status.

Jordan Grand Prix secured its first Grand Prix victory in 1998 at the Belgian Grand Prix, thanks to Damon Hill, with Ralf Schumacher finishing in second for a memorable 1-2 finish. The team's most successful season came in 1999, when Heinz-Harald Frentzen mounted an unexpected title challenge, ultimately finishing just behind Mika Häkkinen. In total, Eddie's team secured four Grand Prix wins.

Eddie sold his team in 2005, but remained a beloved figure in the sport, later becoming a prominent F1 pundit for British television. His deep passion for motorsport and the lasting mark he left on the sport would resonate long after his team's exit from the grid.

In response to Eddie Jordan's tragic passing, F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali released a statement: "We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan," he said. "With his inexhaustible energy, he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times.