Former Formula 1 Team Owner Eddie Jordan Had a Pretty Impressive Net Worth

Few men have made a bigger impact on the world of Formula 1 than Eddie Jordan. Eddie worked as an on-air TV pundit after owning a Formula 1 team himself, and news has now broken that he has died after being diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer earlier this year.

Following the news of Eddie's death, many wanted to better understand the legacy he left behind, which includes a pretty incredible net worth. Here's what we know about that net worth.

What was Eddie Jordan's net worth?

Eddie's net worth was estimated to be roughly $600 million thanks to his investments in Formula 1 as well as other investments in property, gaming, entertainment and health and fitness. Eddie's investments included commercial and residential real estate as well as a PGA golf course, and he was also once a shareholder in Celtic FC. He founded JKO Capital in 2021 to take care of his gaming and entertainment investments.

Eddie Jordan died on March 20.

Following the news of Eddie's death at the age of 76, his family paid tribute to him in a statement that honors his remarkable legacy. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur," his family said in a statement. "He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20 March 2025."

Remembering Eddie Jordan, the legendary F1 team owner and all-round entertainer 💛 pic.twitter.com/ZVcZtJBYkZ — Formula 1 (@F1) March 20, 2025 Source: Twitter/@F1

"Eddie and Jordan Grand Prix were known for their rock and roll image, bringing a fun and exciting element to F1, as well as consistently performing above their weight," the statement continued. "Many successful F1 drivers owe their career breaks to Eddie, and world champions including Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill drove for him. EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence."

Although Eddie had been largely out of the world of Formula One for a decade, his legacy there will forever be one of his great achievements. He may not have ever stepped on the racetrack, but his investment in the sport, and his many years of appearing on TV, have helped shape what Formula One racing is today.