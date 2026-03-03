Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Deeply Involved in Philanthropy — Including for Epidermolysis Bullosa "The only thing contagious about these kids is their hope.” By Ivy Griffith Published March 3 2026, 1:48 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Fans of the classic rock sensation Pearl Jam already know that Eddie Vedder is a solid guy. Not only is he talented and dedicated to fans, but Eddie is also known for being kind and thoughtful, making him a gem in the world of celebrities. However, his kindness goes beyond just treating fans with respect.

Eddie is deeply involved with philanthropic efforts, including a charity for a disease known as epidermolysis bullosa. Here's what we know about Eddie's connection to the disease and how he and his wife, Jill Vedder, have made it their mission to help children suffering from the disease feel seen and cherished.

What is Eddie Vedder's connection to epidermolysis bullosa?

Eddie's wife, Jill, has been deeply involved in the epidermolysis bullosa cause for years. Jill and Eddie founded the EB Research Partnership in 2010, and she serves as the chairwoman. The foundation is committed to finding a cure, "and finding it quickly," according to their website. While Jill is more day-to-day involved with the charity, Eddie is still involved, as one of his many philanthropic endeavors. Jill's involvement started when she discovered that her childhood friend, and EBRP co-founder Ryan Fullmer, had a child with EB.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Eddie explained the reason for their involvement: "The kids are feeling seen and understood. They realize they’re not something to fear, and that they’re not contagious. The only thing contagious about these kids is their hope.” Jill added, "Every time I spend time with these families, I end up in tears because it’s hard to keep it together."

According to Mayo Clinic, EB is a "rare condition that causes fragile, blistering skin. The blisters may appear in response to minor injury, even from heat, rubbing, or scratching. In severe cases, the blisters may occur inside the body, such as the lining of the mouth or stomach."

Eddie is determined to use persistence and dedication to bring a change to those with EB.

When speaking to Associated Press, Eddie recalled his involvement with another endeavor that prepared him for the long advocacy of disease philanthropy. The rock star was long involved with fighting on behalf of three men known as the "West Memphis Three," who were three teenagers wrongfully imprisoned in 1993. Along with other stars like Johnny Depp and Natalie Maines, they fought for 15 years to see them freed.

Eddie mused, “I thought we could solve it in a few years, but it took patience to get three men out, one on death row.” He added, "Now we’re using that patience once again ... You learn about the science, but also about the scientists, their drive, devotion, and the toll it takes. It’s more than passion; it’s a commitment to care and persevere."

