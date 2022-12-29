Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade

Even as a solo artist, Eddie has seen success with his albums "Into the Wild, "Ukelele Songs," and "Earthling," nabbing him a bunch of other awards and nominations as well.

With all of that mentioned, Eddie's career in music is about as legendary as can be. But what do we know about his personal life? Namely, who is his wife and kids? On top of that, what is his net worth? Keep reading to find out!