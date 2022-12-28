Sheryl Crow Has Dated Quite a Few Famous Men Throughout Her Career

Ever since the 2022 Showtime documentary titled Sheryl released, fans have been clamoring for even more details about the star's current life. Well, as of 2019, the star shared that she isn't seeing anyone romantically at the moment. In an interview with Health, she noted, "I had to let go of this picture I'd always painted about my life, about how it was going to be set up with a husband, a house, and all that."

However, that doesn't mean that Sheryl has been single forever.