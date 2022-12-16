Josh Groban Has Dated Many Talented Women — Does He Have a Wife Now?

After January, Katy and Josh dated and were quite fond of each other. According to HollywoodLife, Katy revealed in 2017 that her hit song “The One That Got Away” was about Josh. Who knew?! Apparently not Josh, who was equally shocked by Katy’s confession.

“We were both very private, so we realized we’re better as friends. We’ve been very good friends to this day; she’s the best,” Josh said in reaction to the reveal on Watch What Happens Live. “But I was not expecting that.”