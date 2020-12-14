Carolina Novoa Pens Loving Tribute to Late Husband Edgardo Del Villar

He is survived by his wife, the TV and radio host Carolina Novoa, and his 15-year-old daughter Dana.

Edgardo del Villar is survived by his wife Carolina Novoa.

"Edgardo del Villar was a talented journalist and gifted storyteller with a smile that lit up the screen," Cristina Schwarz, president and general manner of Telemundo 47, said in a statement to NBC New York, who first reported Edgardo's passing.

Article continues below advertisement

"We stood in awe as he fought an incurable disease with remarkable resolve; pushing himself to the limits, returning to the air throughout his treatment and remaining positive and upbeat through it all. He was our inspiration and we loved him," she continued. "Our station family extends condolences to Edgardo's mother, his siblings, his wife Carolina — and his beloved daughter, Dana."

Like Edgardo, Carolina is also a Telemundo reporter and anchor. She has even won an Emmy Award for her on-camera work. She took to Instagram following her husband's passing to honor his memory and share some heartfelt photos with fans. "Rest in peace!" she wrote in a caption in Spanish. "You will always be my Blue Prince!"

Article continues below advertisement

"16 months ago we started a very hard road ... a very great proof of love that God gave us .... I promised to love you in Health and in sickness and that I did," she wrote. "I gave myself to take care of you, give you all my love and make you feel like the prince that you were!"

Article continues below advertisement

"Although the doctors gave us minimal life expectancies, we decided together to fight and do what we had in our power to overcome the tumor," Carolina continued. "Today after so many months I can only thank you for the lessons you gave me!

"You always smiled! You woke up every day thanking heaven for one more day! You never complained! Always with a smile on your face and with the greatest positivism that characterized you !!! That is the greatest gift you can leave us."

Article continues below advertisement

"Thank you for teaching me unconditional love!" Carolina wrote. "Thank you for giving me the place to be your queen at all costs! For becoming your life and for taking care of me as the greatest and most beautiful creature!

Article continues below advertisement

"Every day by your side I was VERY happy," she memorialized her husband in Spanish. "From the beginning, our relationship had all kinds of tests and although there were few years that we were able to share, there were MANY experience as lessons learned."

"Today heaven is celebrating receiving the most beautiful man and the best husband who could give me life," she concluded. "God bless you and have in your Glory I love you forever. Your precious baby."