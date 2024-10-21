Home > Entertainment > Music Colombian Acccordionist Egidio Cuadrado Has Died at Age 71 — Details on His Cause of Death Egidio is known for his songs with his longtime musical partner, Carlos Vives. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 21 2024, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@egidiocuadrado

The Colombian music scene is mourning the loss of famous accordionist and Vallenato King Egidio Cuadrado. Egidio died on Oct. 21, 2024, at the age of 71.

Article continues below advertisement

Egidio had spent over three decades performing for his fans in Colombia and other parts of the world. Here's what we know about the artist's cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Egidio Cuadrado's cause of death?

Egidio's exact cause of death is unknown. According to La Opinión, he died in a Bogotá, Colombia hospital in the intensive care unit. While it's unclear why he was hospitalized, the outlet reported that Egidio's health had declined in the years leading up to his death, though he found solace in his music.

The accordionist spent most of his life playing his music for crowds worldwide. After winning Colombia's Vallenato King title in 1985, Egidio connected with Carlos Vives in the early '90s to join his group, La Provincia. During their 30-year friendship and creative partnership, the duo performed several hits like "La Tierra del Olvido" and their classic 1991 and 1992 albums, "Escalona: A Song to Life" and "Escalona Volume 2." The projects catapulted both Egidio's and Carlos's careers.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout his career, Egidio won multiple accolades, including multiple Latin Grammy Awards. His final Instagram posts show him on the set of a music video for his and Carlos's music video for the song "El Carro Ford." On Oct. 21, Egidio's team posted on his Instagram to announce his death to his fans. Many of his supporters paid their respects in the comments underneath a photo of the artist with his beloved accordion,