Eileen Ryan, Mother of Christopher, Michael, and Sean Penn, Has Died at 94
Actress Eileen Ryan (born Eileen Annucci), best known as Mary in 1999’s Magnolia, has reportedly passed away.
She was 94 years old.
Eileen, who is also known for appearing in 1989’s Parenthood, 2006’s All The King’s Men, 2012’s A Shape of Error, and more, had her death officially announced on Monday, October 10, 2022.
Fans have taken to social media to share their condolences to the family, but what exactly happened? What was Eileen Ryan’s cause of death? Here’s what we know.
Eileen Ryan’s cause of death has not been disclosed to the public.
According to Deadline, the circumstances around Eileen’s death are currently unknown. A statement shared by Ryan’s family revealed that the actress passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in her Malibu home.
At this time, we can only assume that the family could possibly be awaiting the results of an autopsy before revealing Eileen’s cause of death. However, there is a possibility that the family has decided to keep her cause of death within the family. Only time will tell.
What makes the news even more sad is that Eileen passed a week before her 95th birthday, which is on October 16.
Eileen Ryan is the mother of actors Sean Penn and the late Chris Penn, along with musician Michael Penn.
Eileen’s family is full of legends. Aside from the late actress being considered one of Hollywood’s iconic stars, she also birthed three entertainers that have made a major influence on the entertainment industry.
In case you’ve been out of the loop, Eileen is the mother of the late Chris Penn, who passed away in January 2006, after suffering from a heart condition.
Eileen is also the mother of actor Sean Penn and musician Michael Penn. The late actress shares her sons with actor and director Leo Penn, who also passed away in 1998 of cancer at the age of 77.
The pain of losing a mother is unimaginable, and we sincerely hope that both Michael and Sean are getting the support they need during this difficult time.
Rest in peace, Eileen Ryan.