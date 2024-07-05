Home > Entertainment A Former 'Howard Stern Show' Writer Just Had to Drop Money on Legal Fees — Can She Afford It? "What I did wouldn’t hurt him. What he did could have easily killed me if we had gone a few more seconds." By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 5 2024, Published 1:42 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On April 8, 2024, a former writer for Howard Stern was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend. The incident occurred in the couple's car and was captured during a livestream. Elisa Jordana hadn't worked for the controversial radio show host for eight years, per LinkedIn, but she used her time there to launch a career on YouTube as the host of her own show.

The violent incident resulted in a court date and of course, some legal fees. Can she afford to dig herself out of this? Let's take a look at Elisa Jordana's net worth.

Elisa Jordana's net worth is probably a bit less now.

Surely Jordana's comedy doings are responsible for at least some of her $500,000 net worth, as reported by The HipHop Update. In her LinkedIn bio, she describes herself as a "comedy writer, radio personality, and host of the webseries Kermit And Friends." As of the time of this writing, her YouTube channel has roughly 17,000 subscribers with videos getting anywhere from 1,000 to 7,000 views on the high end, but that's rare.

Elisa Jordana Comedy writer, radio personality, podcast host Net worth: $500,000 Birth date: June 30, 1984 Birth place: Old Bridge, N.J. Birth name: Elisa Schwartz Father: Craig Schwartz Education: Connecticut School of Broadcasting; The New School (2016-2018)

Before she found herself on the Howard Stern Show, Jordana spent two years with with the dance-rock band Cobra Starship. From 2005 to 2007, Jordana played keytar for the New York-based group before leaving to pursue a solo career. She'll occasionally hop onto a keyboard in some of her videos.

Elisa Jordana repeatedly hit her boyfriend, Bahram Alipour, after a couple's counseling session.

A few days after Jordana was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend, Bahram Alipour, she told TMZ the incident occurred after the couple had just finished therapy. During their session, Jordana had access to Alipour's phone where she discovered an ongoing financial relationship with a woman named Sara. Alipour had allegedly sent Sara thousands of dollars, via Page Six. This upsetting exchange was livestreamed, which prompted Sara to call.