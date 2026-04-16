Elizabeth Banks Calls Out White Women Who Backed Trump, Cites Hunger Games Character "She’s like a revolutionary… I wish more of us were becoming revolutionaries!” By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 16 2026, 7:37 a.m. ET Source: MEGA Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks has a special message for white women who voted for Donald Trump over Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election. Appearing on Bustle’s “One Nightstand” podcast to promote her new series, “The Miniature Wife,” Banks channeled her “Hunger Games” character, Effie Trinket, and asserted that Trinket’s insurgent mentality should inspire more people.

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She further explained that Trinket’s character is very special to her. She then drew the example from her character, starting off as dictatorial. However, she gradually comes to terms with her rebellious nature and rises above her own shortcomings. Banks said that women in the United States should learn from the character, especially in the current political scenario.

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Banks

“Effie for me is one of the characters that has the greatest arc that I’ve ever played because obviously she props up this fascist regime that she benefits from, and it’s not until she really comes to care for and see how unfair it is when they want to pull Katniss and Peta into the games again,” Banks added.

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Elizabeth Banks Looks Back at Her Hunger Games Journey

Banks, who played Effie in all four movies: “The Hunger Games,” “Catching Fire,” “Mockingjay – Part 1” and “Mockingjay – Part 2,” explained how she ended up opposite Jennifer Lawrence. ​ “My husband and I were looking for film rights to some of those YA books. I read the first one right away when it came out, I think because I was reading ‘The Maze Runner’ and thought, ‘I’m so into this world, and I want to find another one.’” ​

The actress shed more light on the character of Effie and how her radical spirit was one of the most iconic parts of the Hunger Games series. Banks went as far as to say that the character has shaped her political view in more than one way.

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View this post on Instagram Source: INSTAGRAM Elizabeth Banks on Effie Trinket SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/@VARIETY

I think in ‘Catching Fire’ when she’s like, ‘I want to be part of this team,’ and you really see her struggling, and then by the end she’s like a revolutionary… I wish more of us were becoming revolutionaries!” ​She then urged fellow American women to get inspired by Effie’s pioneering spirit and asserted that the character would not approve of white women who voted for Trump. “Effie is the model, guys! I don’t understand the 53% of white ladies that didn’t vote for Kamala,” she added.

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Banks also strongly criticized Trump’s statement regarding wanting to wipe out an entire civilization. “Imagine every child in Tehran who thought they were going to be bombed last night,” she expressed her frustration. ​

View this post on Instagram Source: INSTAGRAM Elle Fanning VS. Elizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/@BYRDIE

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“I was a child of the eighties. We feared nuclear war… We're traumatizing children with shooter drills. Like, we are not taking care of kids. What are we doing as a society? Our obligation to the next generation just feels like it has fallen by the wayside.” Elle Fanning is taking over the role of Effie Trinket in the upcoming “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”