Who Is Elizabeth Gilbert's Second Ex-Husband From 'Eat, Pray, Love?' The author met Jose while traveling, following her divorce from Michael Cooper. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 23 2025, 5:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @elizabeth_gilbert_writer

Fans of the romance novel Eat, Pray, Love: One Woman's Search for Everything Across Italy, India and Indonesia by Elizabeth Gilbert want to know more about the author's relationship with the man she met and married from the novel.

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth met her second husband in Bali while recovering from her divorce from her first husband, Michael Cooper, per People. She has written another book, All the Way to the River: Love, Loss, and Liberation, and readers are revisiting her relationship with her second husband.

Source: Instagram / @elizabeth_gilbert_writer

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Elizabeth Gilbert's ex-husband from 'Eat, Pray, Love?'

After meeting in Bali, Elizabeth married José Nunes, a Brazilian importer. The couple got married in 2007 after a whirlwind romance, which was detailed in Eat, Pray, Love: One Woman's Search for Everything Across Italy, India and Indonesia. Their story was also detailed in the movie Eat, Pray, Love with Julia Roberts and Javier Bardem. "The husband was my favorite souvenir of that trip," she said of Jose.

"We’ve settled into something that’s very nourishing and very sweet," she continued. "And I’m not sure it’s because we find each other fascinating so much as because we continue to show up and show interest in each other.”

Article continues below advertisement

Eat Pray Love (2010),

🧘 “You have to learn to select your thoughts the same way you select your clothes every day.”

👉 Protect your mind. What you choose to wear inside matters most. 🪞 pic.twitter.com/nOKwJqo6BO — One man Y (@RiseOfAMan_Y) September 20, 2025

Unfortunately, Elizabeth and Jose divorced in 2016, and the author shared the announcement on Facebook. “Because I have shared details of my private life with you all so intimately over the years, I feel the need to share with you this recent change in my personal life,” she wrote. “I am separating from the man whom many of you know as ‘Felipe’ – the man whom I fell in love with at the end of the Eat Pray Love journey.”

Article continues below advertisement

In her new book, All the Way to the River: Love, Loss, and Liberation, Elizabeth details her relationship with her lover, Rayya Elias. Rayya was her hairstylist, and the two became friends. After Rayya was diagnosed with terminal liver and pancreatic cancer back in 2016, the two women began a romantic relationship. Elizabeth left Jose after realizing her feelings for Rayya, according to NPR.

"Both of us, it turns out, later we would find out, were secretly in love with each other," she said. " And had slowly fallen in love with each other over a decade and a half of friendship." Elizabeth says in the book that she considered helping her lover die with pills due to the pain she was in while suffering from cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

"I could see no other way out," she recalled. "And it felt like the degree of my insanity, as to how crazy I was, that it seemed like a really good idea in that moment." “I came very close to premeditatedly and cold-bloodedly murdering my partner,” she said, per The New York Post.

‘Eat, Pray, Love’ author Elizabeth Gilbert reveals shock life of drugs, obsession — and contemplating murder https://t.co/yBaOhmL59s pic.twitter.com/3QKvIDQ4EV — New York Post (@nypost) September 16, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

“We were high as hell. We were flying,” she added. “There was a lot of weed, the best prescription marijuana available in New York at the time. We were both using a lot of Xanax and Ambien, a bunch of psychedelic mushrooms, and MDMA." Rayya died in 2018, and Elizabeth said she is finally able to discuss her passing.