Joe Rogan's Book Recommendations List Is Pretty Diverse — Take a Look Joe might just have one of the most diverse book recommendation lists yet. By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 4 2025, 6:18 p.m. ET

Podcaster and former UFC commentator Joe Rogan has shared plenty of book recommendations on his podcast, titles he says he squeezes in during the little free time he gets, whether it’s driving to work or heading to an event. Reading, after all, not only exercises your brain but also makes you more knowledgeable, informed, and well-versed in areas you might know little about.

If you’re a fan of Joe and curious about what he deems worth reading in his limited downtime, you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up a list of some of the books he’s recommended that might be worth adding to your collection.

A rundown of Joe Rogan’s book recommendations.

One of the books Joe Rogan regularly recommends is Coyote America: A Natural and Supernatural History. Written by Dan Flores and published in September 2017, the book explores coyotes in North America, touching on everything from their resilience and ability to adapt, to how they evolved and overcame extermination efforts. Here are a few more titles Joe has suggested.

The War of Art: Break Through the Blocks and Win Your Inner Creative Battles, by Steven Pressfield (January 2012). This book centers on overcoming the inner battles that keep us from excelling creatively, which in turn can hold us back professionally and financially. It’s a great pick for anyone who’s dreamed of writing a book or starting a business but always seems to hit a wall when it’s time to take action. It’s highly rated, with 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on over 29,000 reviews.

Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties, by Tom O’Neill. There’s no denying we’re all a little obsessed with true crime in some form or fashion. This deep dive into Charles Manson’s cult and the brutal murders he orchestrated comes from Tom O’Neill, a journalist who spent two decades researching the story and even appeared on Rogan’s podcast to discuss the book.

Empire of the Summer Moon, by S.C. Gwynne (2010). This title explores two stories: the rise and fall of the Comanches, the most powerful Native American tribe in U.S. history, and a dramatic tale that came out of the Old West, per the book’s synopsis on Amazon. It’s certainly one of the more highly rated recommendations on Joe’s list, earning 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on over 21,000 reviews.

1984, written by George Orwell. Published in 1949, this dystopian novel, described on Amazon as Orwell’s “haunting prophecy of the future,” centers around a totalitarian society where the ruling party enforces control through mass surveillance, propaganda, and suppression of thought. It’s certainly a thought-provoker, and one Joe has said he’s read more than once.

Other books Joe Rogan has read and recommended.

Some of the other titles Joe has read or recommended over the years span a wide range of categories, so there’s likely at least one here you’ll connect with. A Land So Strange: The Epic Journey of Cabeza de Vaca by Andrés Reséndez

The Terminal List (a thriller) by Jack Carr

Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art by James Nestor

Something Deeply Hidden: Quantum Worlds and the Emergence of Spacetime by Sean Carroll

Survivor Song by Paul Tremblay