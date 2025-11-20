Ella Langley Isn't Focused on Dating Anyone The artist took home several Country Music Awards during the 2025 edition of the prestigious ceremony. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 20 2025, 10:28 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Whenever someone becomes famous in the music industry, passionate fans constantly want to know if they are dating anyone. It appears that Ella Langley isn't concerned about that. It's true that there are plenty of fish in the sea, but the singer looks focused on only taking home Country Music Awards.

Is Ella dating anyone? Here's what we know about the country star's love life, and if any of the rumors regarding her as part of a romance are true. Beyond the red carpets and the awards, Ella's followers are eager to know if anyone has captured her heart.

Is Ella Langley dating anyone?

According to Mandatory, Ella isn't publicly dating anyone. There is always the possibility that the singer may keep the most exciting parts of her love life a secret, but at least when it comes to what Ella shares on her social media profiles, the performer appears to be single.

Love stories are a positive selling point for music artists. Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and more duos gain the attention of both the fans and the media when they share their relationship status with the world.

Ella is focused on a different path at this point of her career. The first taste of success arrived for the singer in 2024, thanks to the release of her debut album, "Hungover." With singles such as "Weren't for the Wind," Ella captivated the hearts of those who gave her a chance. The industry loves to recognize talent. Ella's first album peaked at the 49th spot in the U.S. Billboard 200, allowing her reputation to improve during the first years of her trajectory.

Becoming is a celebrity is more than the music that plays on the radio. Thanks to the sales performance of her album, the world is ready to fall in love with Ella, and that includes caring about her relationship status.

Ella Langley was rumored to be dating Riley Green.

A duet excites fans with the possibility of two talented voices coming together to tell a story. Ella collaborated with Riley Green on the creation of "You Look Like You Love Me." Ella, Riley, and Aaron Raitiere brought their minds together to come up with the ballad. The musical chemistry between Ella and Riley is undeniable. Fans of the singer hoped for the relationship to go beyond the studio.

The aforementioned Mandatory report states that, shortly after the release of the song, dating rumors involving Ella and Riley started making the rounds across the internet. However, there wasn't any truth to what was being said online. The artists are only friends.