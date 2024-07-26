Home > Entertainment Vivian Jenna Wilson Issues Statement on Father Elon Musk’s Anti-Trans Comments Vivian Jenna Wilson said Elon Musk "doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there." By Allison DeGrushe Published Jul. 26 2024, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images / Threads

In a July 2024 interview, Elon Musk launched a horrific anti-transgender rant targeting his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson. During the conversation with Jordan Peterson, the Telsa CEO and X owner repeatedly misgendered and used his daughter's dead name.

Now, just days after these offensive remarks, Vivian Jenna Wilson has issued a response to her father. Read on for all the known details regarding her response.



Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's daughter, responds to his anti-trans remarks.

On Monday, July 22, Elon Musk posted on X, claiming that his daughter Vivian was "born gay and slightly autistic." He added that as a child, she would "pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was 'fabulous!'"

In response, Vivian took to Threads and deemed this an inaccurate stereotype: "I never picked out jackets for him to wear, and I was most certainly not calling them 'fabulous' because literally what the f--k. I did not use the word fabulous when I was four because, once again, I would like to reiterate … I was four," she wrote.

Vivian further stated that her father "doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there, and in the little time that he was, I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness."