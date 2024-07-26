Vivian Jenna Wilson Issues Statement on Father Elon Musk’s Anti-Trans Comments
Vivian Jenna Wilson said Elon Musk "doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there."
In a July 2024 interview, Elon Musk launched a horrific anti-transgender rant targeting his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson. During the conversation with Jordan Peterson, the Telsa CEO and X owner repeatedly misgendered and used his daughter's dead name.
Now, just days after these offensive remarks, Vivian Jenna Wilson has issued a response to her father. Read on for all the known details regarding her response.
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's daughter, responds to his anti-trans remarks.
On Monday, July 22, Elon Musk posted on X, claiming that his daughter Vivian was "born gay and slightly autistic." He added that as a child, she would "pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was 'fabulous!'"
In response, Vivian took to Threads and deemed this an inaccurate stereotype: "I never picked out jackets for him to wear, and I was most certainly not calling them 'fabulous' because literally what the f--k. I did not use the word fabulous when I was four because, once again, I would like to reiterate … I was four," she wrote.
Vivian further stated that her father "doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there, and in the little time that he was, I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness."
In a recent interview with NBC News, Vivian said Elon's comments were out of line.
"I think he was under the assumption that I wasn't going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged," she said. "Which I'm not going to do because if you're going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I'm not just gonna let that slide."