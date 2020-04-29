Elon Musk Criticized for Tweeting 'Free America Now' Over Coronavirus Lockdowns

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has already been the target of much controversy when it comes to coronavirus, but now the billionaire is being called out on social media for appearing to call for an end to lockdowns.

On Wednesday morning, Elon Musk simply tweeted: "FREE AMERICA NOW."

FREE AMERICA NOW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

One commenter replied: "The scariest thing about this pandemic is not the virus itself, it’s seeing American so easily bow down & give up their blood bought freedom to corrupt politicians who promise them safety." To which Musk responded: "True."

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Many states are currently in the process of ending lockdowns, though some are more reluctant than others to allow non-essential businesses to open due to fears over the potential of a second spike in coronavirus cases. States are also at different stages of reopening because of differing conditions.

Many social media users were quick to criticize Musk over these tweets, with one doctor writing: "I'm not here to cancel or bully you. I just want to inform you and your audience why I believe stay-at-home orders are the right thing to do for the coronavirus pandemic. On April 16, around 5,000 people died from COVID19. Extrapolating that for a year is 1.8 million."

"And most of those deaths were from NYC. If this was nationwide without a lockdown, it would be much higher than 5K/day. But even if it stayed at that number, 1.8 million dwarfs heart disease (647,000) and cancer (609,000), which are the number 1 and 2 causes of death in the US."

And most of those deaths were from NYC. If this was nationwide without a lockdown, it would be much higher than 5K/day. But even if it stayed at that number, 1.8 million dwarfs heart disease (647,000) and cancer (609,000), which are the number 1 and 2 causes of death in the US. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 29, 2020

Others referred to Musk's earlier tweets. Back in March, Musk suggested to one of his followers that coronavirus cases would "probably" drop to zero by the end of April.

If I had been this wrong about the pandemic I think I would just shut the fuck up about suggestions on what to do next https://t.co/v9FZ7lgAAj — Wild Geerters (@classiclib3ral) April 29, 2020

This Twitter user highlighted a quote that Musk had shared about the important of listening to science.

Thank you Elon Musk, very cool. pic.twitter.com/VhgbkjifSJ — Rattiom (@Rattiom32) April 29, 2020

"I don't wanna hear anything else about Elon Musk and how he wants to help save the world," another added.

I don't wanna hear anything else about Elon Musk and how he wants to help save the world. https://t.co/CD3EKWTWfP — Malcolm (@malcolmxrandal) April 29, 2020

Others were more supportive of Musk, with one writing: "When the smartest man in the world is saying this, it is time to FREE AMERICA!"

When the smartest man in the world is saying this, it is time to FREE AMERICA! — Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) April 29, 2020

Musk has already been the target of much controversy when it comes to coronavirus. Musk offered to make thousands of ventilators in March, though according to CNN, many of them were late in being delivered to hospitals.

"Elon Musk and his team told the state that he had procured ventilators and wanted to distribute them directly to hospitals with shortages," a spokesperson for the California governor's Office of Emergency Services told CNN. "The Administration is communicating every day with hospitals across the state about their ventilator supply and to date, we have not heard of any hospital system that has received a ventilator directly from Tesla or Musk."

Musk said the report is false, calling on California Gov. Newsom to "please fix this misunderstanding."

What I find most surprising is that CNN still exists — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

He later went on to claim that he "receipts," sharing screenshots of emails between Tesla employees and Los Angeles officials that said the ventilators had been tested. He also tweeted out a "partial list" of hospitals that has received ventilators from Tesla.

Partial list of hospitals to which Tesla sent ventilators pic.twitter.com/sfI6yuUbrM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

Musk was also criticized for sending BiPAP machines and not the more-expensive life-support ventilators, to a number of hospitals. These machines are typically used for problems like sleep apnea, and not life-support.

Special thanks to @Tesla for a donation of 40 ventilators to our team at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst #inQueens. These will be essential in the fight against the #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/X3EwUxGFMl — NYC Health + Hospitals (@NYCHealthSystem) March 31, 2020

Musk defended himself on Twitter, writing: "Moreover, all hospitals were given exact specifications of Resmed & Philips ventilators before delivery & all confirmed they would be critical."

Invasive ventilators are for worst case patients. Survival rate at that point is low, as Gov Cuomo has pointed out. Nonetheless, we start delivery of intratracheal Medtronic units in NYC tonight. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2020

Musk continued: "Invasive ventilators are for worst case patients. Survival rate at that point is low, as Gov Cuomo has pointed out. Nonetheless, we start delivery of intratracheal Medtronic units in NYC tonight."