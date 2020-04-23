Chris Cuomo Accused of "Faking" COVID-19 Recovery Video After Breaking Quarantine

On April 20, CNN posted a video of anchor Chris Cuomo emerging from his basement for the first time in weeks after getting sick with the coronavirus.

The 49-year-old has been quarantined on the lower level, away from the rest of his family, ever since his diagnosis at the end of March. "All right, here it is, the official reentering from the basement, cleared by CDC," he said in the eight-minute clip. "This is what I’ve been dreaming of, literally, for weeks."