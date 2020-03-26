15 People Who Might Be Having a Worse Quarantine Than You

15 People Who Might Be Having a Worse Quarantine Than YouBy Robin Zlotnick
We're all stuck inside. Some of us have lost our jobs. Some of us are sick. Some of us have sick friends or family members. The COVID-19 pandemic is no joke.
But if you're sheltering in place in a stable home with an entertainment console and a stock of food, consider yourself very lucky. Some people's situations are dire. Way direr than yours.
Yeah, this person's fridge doors just...fell off. The week they were supposed to stock up on food and shelter in place. I honestly have no idea how this happened, maybe someone Hulked out while organizing that very tightly-packed freezer, but the timing could not have been worse.
Welp. This guy was supposed to get a clearly very important dental procedure, but the dental school where he was supposed to get it done shut down for a month. Sooooo, that's what this guy is dealing with for the next month. I have a feeling he's going to be eating a lot of soup. Ice cream. Pudding. Applesauce.
On literally the first day of the quarantine, this person's TV broke. That's so terrible. I can't even tell you how many hours of this quarantine I have spent staring at the TV screen. No, I literally can't tell you. I have no idea because the hours move like molasses and the days blend together and if I were to guesstimate, I'd say I've watched TV for about three million hours in the last two weeks. I know that's impossible, but it also doesn't seem wrong.
This is currently the only bathroom this person has in their home. They were in the middle of getting it redone when everything happened, so now they literally don't have a toilet. I shudder to think about what they're going to do when they have to, you know, go.
This person bought a big (expensive!) jar of local honey to get them through the quarantine and then this happened. Do you know how hard that is going to be to clean up? And how many precious paper towel squares it's going to take? Yikes.
The second we were all told to go home and stay home, this guy's lock broke and he couldn't even get in to his apartment building. Oh well, guess he lives on the stoop now.
The dude who posted this captioned it, "As a single man who has eaten out pretty much every day since I was 19, this whole 'fend for yourself' quarantine plan is utter bulls--t. You see this? This is instant oatmeal and I f--ked it up. There is no hope for me. Stay healthy folks!" It truly is a feat to mess up instant oatmeal. I wish this man luck.
These poor people thought they'd get some exercise in and hiked two hours to set up a picnic. When they turned around, this gigantic bull was standing on their picnic blanket. Do you see those horns? You do not want to make him mad. And frankly, it doesn't look like he's moving anytime soon.
This poor guy's bathroom flooded and four whole rolls of toilet paper got completely soaked. Do you know how valuable four rolls of toilet paper are now that people are (needlessly!) hoarding supplies? If this was me, I'd probably be there drying individual toilet paper squares with a hair dryer.
So this high school teacher is stuck at home, using a remote teaching platform to connect with their students. The platform generates a new classroom code that the students have to use to sign in for each class. And this one clearly reads "Jizzin' to God." And this teacher has to send it to all of their high school students.
The shelter in place order in this area has only been in effect for 48 hours, and already these dudes got into a car wreck at the gas station. I hope they're at least staying six feet away from each other while they yell obscenities at each other.
This person was getting the lock on their front door fixed when the shelter in place order went into effect, and the locksmith bolted...as in left, not the door. So now this person is stuck at home and has no lock on their front door. I don't know what I'd do in this situation. I hope they have a lot of duct tape on hand.
People are already talking about how much weight they're gaining during this self-quarantine. But this person's bathroom scale straight-up shattered when they stood on it. It probably had nothing to do with how much they actually weighed, but it still can't feel good. On the up side, they can no longer obsess about their weight because they literally can't measure it!
This person had a leak in their house, so they went up to the attic to check it out, and they saw this. The only thing worse than finding a snake in your attic is finding only the snake skin that, according to the poster, is still soft. All this means is that there is a giant snake loose in their house somewhere. Yeah. Trying going to sleep after finding that.
If you are sheltering at home with kids, I feel for you. It's hard. They're probably bouncing off the walls and doing things like unraveling your last toilet paper roll straight into the toilet.
It's unclear when this is going to end. But if you are stuck at home and you have toilet paper, a toilet, a lock on your door, and no knowledge of a loose reptile in your home, you're better off than some.
