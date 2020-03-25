Quarantined Man Sent His Dog to the Store to Buy Cheetos

Quarantined Man Sent His Dog to the Store to Buy CheetosBy Robin Zlotnick
What do you do when you're quarantined but you really want Cheetos? You know those crispy, bright orange, cheesy, salty corn snacks. They're irresistible. And sometimes, even during a pandemic, you need them.
One dude wasn't about to let the social distancing mandate get between him and his snacks, so he solved his problem the only way he could think to. He sent his dog in his place to buy Cheetos for him. And it totally worked.
This is Antonio Muñoz. He's currently under quarantine in his neighborhood in Mexico. And he really, really, really wanted Cheetos. So he strapped a note and some money to his adorable chihuahua and hoped that his dog would pull through.
And he posted the whole venture to Facebook, where it went totally viral. He wrote, "Day three of quarantine. I wanted my Cheetos," along with a whole album of pictures to show how he got it done.
Obviously, the first step was to write a note. Dogs can't, you know, talk, so he needed some way to let the storekeeper know what the dog was there to purchase.
In English, the note translates to, "Hello Mr. Shopkeeper. Please sell my dog some Cheetos, the orange kind, not the red ones, they're too hot. She has $20 attached to her collar. WARNING: She will bite if not treated right. Your front neighbor."
Antonio took that note and the money and attached it to the collar of his little, adorable pup. It didn't seem like she had to go far — just across the street. I don't know if she has run errands for Antonio before, but she really seemed to know what she was doing.
It's clear that this little pup took her task very seriously. She must understand that when Antonio needs his Cheetos, that means he needs his Cheetos. Maybe this isn't the first time she's helped Antonio buy his snacks.
I wonder if Antonio was nervous about sending his pup into the world with a note and some money. You never know who could come across her and try to steal it and buy Cheetos for themselves. However, she does look like she could take you down if you try to approach her.
This little pup is clearly one tough cookie.
And there was no need to worry because it totally worked! Antonio sat right there and snapped pictures as his little pup trotted home with a bag Cheetos in her mouth for her owner.
Look at her! She looks so proud. And she should be! She just saved her owner from Cheeto-craving-induced rage. And that's no small feat.
Antonio's Facebook post currently has almost 30,000 reactions and nearly 250,000 shares. His story is truly a beacon of light and joy in this tough time. And his dog? Well, his little chihuahua is a hero. A star. They should build a statue in honor of her essential service. She deserves to be celebrated for generations to come.
More from Distractify:
Can Dogs Get Coronavirus? Here's What to Know Before You Panic
9 National Puppy Day Memes and Tweets That Will Improve Any Ruff Day
10 Small Silver Linings That Have Emerged from the Coronavirus Pandemic