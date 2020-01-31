We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
elon-new-song-1580488900744.png
Source: Twitter

Elon Musk Has a New Song and It's... All Right

If you've ever thought to yourself, "I wonder what Elon Musk is up to," don't worry, we've got the answer for you. While you'd think he'd be hard at work developing the new Tesla Cybertruck or trying to rocket people around the world in an hour or less, you'd be wrong. 

In his attempt to keep up with the youths and stay relevant, Elon's been busy with some new music. That's right, Emo G Records has a new song.

Elon released his new EDM song on Soundcloud.

Elon releases music under the Soundcloud username "Emo G Records." According to Rolling Stone, the record name is a play on the word "emoji." Because how else will you stay relevant if you don't reference emojis?

Elon released the new song in the early hours on Jan. 31. The EDM track, titled "Don't Doubt ur Vibes," sounds exactly how you think it would.