Elon Musk Has a New Song and It's... All Right

If you've ever thought to yourself, "I wonder what Elon Musk is up to," don't worry, we've got the answer for you. While you'd think he'd be hard at work developing the new Tesla Cybertruck or trying to rocket people around the world in an hour or less, you'd be wrong.

In his attempt to keep up with the youths and stay relevant, Elon's been busy with some new music. That's right, Emo G Records has a new song.