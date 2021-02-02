Emily Nelson Is a Consistent Contributor on 'Treehouse Masters'

Fans have long developed an affinity for Discovery's hit treehouse-focused program, Treehouse Masters , which showcases the Nelson family's lifelong passion for designing and living in beautiful and intricate treehouses. In the program, viewers are treated to images of the exhaustive design and layout processes behind such beautiful homes coming to fruition, as well as the technical side of operating a business focused on dwellings built in trees.

Beyond the work they do, the topic of family is also a central focus of the show, with all hands on deck needed when it comes to the Nelsons undertaking big jobs. However, with most of the attention focused on company founder Peter Nelson, other members of the family are sometimes not given the merit they deserve. So, here's an analysis of Peter's daughter, Emily Nelson, including all of the great ways she has contributed to the family business over the years.