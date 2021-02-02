Chelsea Houska Has Three Older Sisters — and One of Them Is Already a Grandma

If you've been keeping up with Chelsea Houska from Teen Mom 2 since her 16 and Pregnant days, then you know pretty much everything about her family situation. She welcomed her daughter, Aubree, with her ex, Adam Lind, when she was a senior in high school. Fast-forward to today, and Chelsea and Cole have welcomed three children of their own: daughters, Layne and Walker, and a son, Watson.

Naturally, fans have likely wondered about the reality star's own siblings. Let's take a closer look.