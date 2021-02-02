Logo
Chelsea Houska and her siblings
Chelsea Houska Has Three Older Sisters — and One of Them Is Already a Grandma

By

Feb. 2 2021, Published 12:19 p.m. ET

If you've been keeping up with Chelsea Houska from Teen Mom 2 since her 16 and Pregnant days, then you know pretty much everything about her family situation. She welcomed her daughter, Aubree, with her ex, Adam Lind, when she was a senior in high school. Fast-forward to today, and Chelsea and Cole have welcomed three children of their own: daughters, Layne and Walker, and a son, Watson.

Naturally, fans have likely wondered about the reality star's own siblings. Let's take a closer look.

Chelsea Houska has three older siblings — and they're all sisters.

Although Teen Mom 2 fans have been introduced to Chelsea's mom, Mary, and her dad, Randy, they wouldn't have known that she actually has three older siblings — Melissa, Angie, and Emily — because they have rarely appeared on the MTV reality show.

The thing is, Chelsea and her sisters seem pretty close. They're just more comfortable not experiencing the constant public scrutiny that Chelsea and Cole face. And who can blame them, really?

chelsea houska sisters
Chelsea Houska's sister, Emily, got married in 2020.

Chelsea's older sister, Emily, is a mother of three: two daughters, Braylee (who looks a lot like her cousin, Aubree!) and Malea, and a son, Kysen, who was born in 2019.

emilyi houska
Per her Instagram, Emily tied the knot in 2020 — and you can bet all of her siblings were there to celebrate her big day. Emily has since shared a ton of photos from the wedding, including this one inside a photo booth with Chelsea.

As far as what Emily does for a living, it appears she's currently working as a correctional officer. "Forgot to post that I finally graduated from correctional officer training!" she wrote via Instagram in November 2020. "I’m super proud of myself and love my job! It’s definitely always interesting and I’m so excited for this to be my career!"

chelsea houska sister emily
Chelsea's sister, Angie, is a mom of two — and a grandma!

Angie is the mom of a son, Noah, and an adult daughter, who welcomed a baby boy named Elijah in August 2017. "It wasn't in God's plan to make Noah a big brother. But being an uncle is pretty darn special," the grandmother captioned a photo of Noah and her new grandson at the time.

The proud grandma often posts photos of little Elijah via Instagram.

chelsea houska siblings angie houska
Chelsea's sister, Melissa, used to live in Germany.

Melissa's husband Eric is in the Army, so she and their daughter, Isabelle, have moved around a ton depending on where he's been stationed. (At one point, they were living in Germany!)

Most recently, it looks like they're living in Virginia — and it looks like they're prepping to travel the U.S in their RV full-time once Eric is retired and Isabelle has graduated.

And now you know a bit about Chelsea Houska's three older siblings!

Unfortunately, Chelsea and Cole announced in November 2020 that they would be leaving Teen Mom 2 for good. So if longtime fans want to continue to keep up with her family, they'll have to do so via social media — or through whatever future endeavors the family chooses to pursue.

