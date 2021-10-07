How Much Is Good American CEO Emma Grede Worth?

Emma Grede , CEO of clothing line Good American and founding partner of SKIMS, will be the first-ever Black woman to serve as a guest shark in the show's history. She will join the regular lineup of sharks, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary on the stage of the entrepreneurial series.

Season 13 of ABC's reality series Shark Tank premieres Friday, Oct. 8, and the show is ready to make a change.

Emma announced the news on her Instagram in August, writing, "Mommy shark doo doo doo doo doo! I’m beyond thrilled to be a guest shark on Season 13 of #SharkTank!"

Shark Tank fans will surely get to know more about Emma as the season progresses, but for now, many wonder: What is Emma's net worth and what do we know about her personal life?