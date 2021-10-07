How Much Is Good American CEO Emma Grede Worth?By Allison DeGrushe
Oct. 7 2021, Published 5:49 p.m. ET
Season 13 of ABC's reality series Shark Tank premieres Friday, Oct. 8, and the show is ready to make a change.
Emma Grede, CEO of clothing line Good American and founding partner of SKIMS, will be the first-ever Black woman to serve as a guest shark in the show's history. She will join the regular lineup of sharks, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary on the stage of the entrepreneurial series.
Emma announced the news on her Instagram in August, writing, "Mommy shark doo doo doo doo doo! I’m beyond thrilled to be a guest shark on Season 13 of #SharkTank!"
Shark Tank fans will surely get to know more about Emma as the season progresses, but for now, many wonder: What is Emma's net worth and what do we know about her personal life?
What is Emma Grede's net worth?
According to Married Biography, Emma Grede has accumulated a net worth between $1 million and $5 million. Emma's fortune stems from her role as CEO of the clothing brand Good American, which she co-founded with Khloé Kardashian in 2016. As of this year, Owler reports that the brand has amassed a value of $12.7 million. Also, Emma is a founding partner of Kim Kardashian's shapewear line, SKIMS.
In 2008, Emma founded ITB Worldwide, a talent and influencer marketing agency. The company serves clients such as H&M, TikTok, Tommy Hilfiger, and YSL Beauty, among several others. According to her LinkedIn profile, Emma is an active chairman of the company, having initially served as Group Managing Director and CEO.
We know that Emma is an entrepreneur, but what does her husband Jens do?
Emma married fellow entrepreneur Jens Grede in 2008.
Emma Grede is married to Swedish businessman Jens Grede. Wikio reports that the two first met as potential business partners, but their relationship quickly turned romantic. The two wed on July 28, 2008.
Jens, like Emma, is a fashion guru. He currently serves as a business partner on the SKIMS shapewear line, along with Kim Kardashian.
Jens's LinkedIn profile also shows that he is the co-founder, CEO, and chairman of three companies: FRAME, Wednesday Agency, and Saturday Group. FRAME is a denim fashion brand, Wednesday Agency helps luxury fashion brands inspire the public, and Saturday Group is a creative powerhouse consisting of multiple diverse companies in the fields of fashion, entertainment, and digital marketing.
Do Emma and Jens have any children?
Emma and Jens Grede are parents to two children: 7-year-old son Grey and 4-year-old daughter Lola. The mother of two frequently shares photos and videos of her babies on her Instagram, expressing her gratitude and appreciation for having them in her life.
Regarding work-life balance, Emma spoke with The Tot and she said her life once revolved around her career. However, once she had her kids, she had no choice but to find a balance.
"When I’m at work, I’m really at work. When I’m home with my babies at night, I don’t even take my phone out of my bag until I’ve finished bedtime," she explained.