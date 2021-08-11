It’s Difficult to Tell Whether the Cases on ‘Money Court’ Are Real or Not

It's no secret that courtroom shows are big business. Just ask Judge Judy and her $440 million net worth . This makes it all the more unsurprising that production companies are looking to capitalize on that sweet courtroom TV dollar with a variety of different premises. Even Gary Busey has his own courtroom TV show where he acts as a ... pet judge . You read that correctly.

Kevin O'Leary of Shark Tank fame also has his own themed courtroom series called Money Court, which features Mr. Wonderful as an arbitrator between two individuals who have business-themed grievances with one another. But how many of the cases that come before Kevin are real? Are any of them faked? Because that has happened in courtroom shows in the past.

Is 'Money Court' fake?

If you believe that everything you see on reality TV is indeed real, then I've got some bad news for you. Some shows feature manufactured storylines while others straight up hire actors and fake entire scenarios for the cameras.

But what about courtroom shows? We do know that one Cracked writer, Harmon Leon, was able to fib his way onto a show with an over-the-top scenario to see if production companies from any of the series would bite.

The case ultimately ended up on Judge Joe Brown despite being entirely fabricated. Has the same happened with Judge Judy and other courtroom shows? While they may feature real judges, that doesn't necessarily mean all of the cases are real. It all depends on how thoroughly the production companies decide to vet the claims that individuals have against each other.

