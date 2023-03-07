Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty Woman Blast Companies Who Require Job Applicants to Go Through Multiple Interviews By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 7 2023, Published 11:26 a.m. ET

As the old saying goes, applying for a job is a job in itself. Except it's a lot more stressful depending on your income situation, especially if you're working a low-paying position that you hate and are scrambling to make ends meet every single month. Each application you submit is filled with hope. You're fighting desperation with each follow-up email. Every crafted cover letter you type up feels like you're awaiting a court verdict.

And then if you land a job interview, your mind is probably racing in the days leading up to it, thinking of all the different ways you're going to approach the interviewer's line of questioning. How much do you talk about yourself? How do you explain that gap in your resume?

All of the anxiety waiting for a company to get back to you can feel a lot like a one-way street, however, a TikToker by the name of Callie makes a strong point about why this isn't necessarily the case, raising a bunch of red flags about companies. She highlights several annoying behaviors businesses exhibit during the hiring process, which seem to suggest that folks should expect more during the hiring process.

She says in the video: "If you're asking me to come into 3 and 4 interviews the chances are I'm just not interested in that job anymore. If your selection process takes more than a month, there's a decent chance that I'm not interested in that job anymore. If I have to re-explain my entire resume at every step of the process, because it's obvious those interviewing me didn't even bother to glance at it, I'm probably not interested in that job anymore."

Callie goes on: "If you refuse to give concrete salary ranges until the offer letter's sent out, I'm probably not interested in that job anymore if you don't wanna be honest and transparent with your applicants that is your prerogative, but good applicants are also not going to wait around and wait for you to figure it out"

Throngs of commenters who saw her post appeared to agree with her, especially when it comes to essentially restating the contents of one's resume while in a job interview. Sure, the argument can be made that maybe the interviewer is trying to assess whether or not an employee can routinely perform mundane tasks at the drop of a hat with enthusiasm, because work, like anything in life after extended periods of time, can be redundant.

Others expressed their distaste for "group interviews" and don't like the Survivor-esque dynamic of that setup. For the most part, tons of TikTokers agreed with Callie that the aforementioned employer behaviors are unequivocally lame.

The "Great Resignation" that occurred throughout 2021-2022 saw a number of folks in the workforce quit their current roles in search of greener employment pastures, and companies began to take notice. Various industries started offering more enticing benefits, hybrid or fully remote work schedules, and higher salaries to workers as they suffered major staffing shortages.

However, many financial analysts have concluded that not just the US, but the entire world is currently experiencing an economic recession. This means that there are probably a lot of folks out there who may want to give pause before YOLO-quitting their gigs.

According to Fortune, 80% of folks who up and left their jobs to find something else said that they ultimately regretted their decision.

