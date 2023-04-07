Home > Viral News > Trending Source: TikTok | @anaxibarra Woman Says She'll Only Enter Work Right When Her Shift Starts and Not a Second Earlier By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 7 2023, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

A visibly frustrated employee sparked a conversation about workplace treatment and not dedicating more of your time than you're obligated to. TikToker Ana Ibarra (@anaxxibarra) racked up over 42,000 likes in a viral clip where she states that she intentionally waits in her car until the last second she's supposed to begin her shift.

Article continues below advertisement

Her comments sparked a number of different comments from other viewers who shared the ways that they approach their shifts to ensure that they're not spending any more time than they need to at their respective vocations.

Ana recorded the video from her vehicle. She looks into the camera and says, "I'm literally in the car waiting for it to be exactly 8 so I can walk to my job because I start work at 8. That means I'm gonna leave exactly at the time that I'm supposed to leave."

Article continues below advertisement

She concludes the clip by grabbing a bag of Hot Cheetos that's beside her, opening it up, taking a huge whiff, and then breathing out a sigh of satisfaction and relief.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @anaxxibarra

Commenters had a variety of different responses. Some said that they've tried doing this at their own job, but ultimately were called out by upper management for doing this.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @anaxxibarra

"i got in trouble for doing that because apparently at my time I'm supposed to be already start working, not just walking in" Someone else shared their own hourly rate hack, opting instead to roll up a bit late and then pulling the time out of their lunch break so they could still leave exactly when they're scheduled to do so without getting docked any pay.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @anaxxibarra

"I used to get 15-30 mins late then take it outta my lunch hour so I leave on time," another person wrote. Another user penned, "Sadly we can't do that at my current job. If we're not at our desks by 8:00 we have to use our sick time even if it's 1 min."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @anaxxibarra

Another commenter agreed with Ana, however, they said that jobs don't pay their workers to "walk in and get settled," to which Ana responded by stating that she always works her full 8 hours, even if it means that she has to "stay late."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @anaxxibarra

Another person expressed the same concern to Ana, writing: "But if you enter at 8:00 youre not ready to work so youre late," and the TikToker had a much different response to them: "What are y'all? Boomers? Lol"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @anaxxibarra

Another person said that they counteract this by ensuring they're only arriving a minute before the doors open at their job: "works states i have to be there at 8, doors open at 8:30. I casually enter at 8:29"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @anaxxibarra