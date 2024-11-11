Home > Television What We Know About a Possible 'English Teacher' Season 2 “I’m very excited for the future.” By Melissa Willets Published Nov. 11 2024, 5:00 p.m. ET Source: FX

Perhaps given the intense success of the school-based comedy Abbott Elementary, another show about life as a teacher has won the hearts of fans. If you've seen English Teacher on FX, you get it.

The series, created by Brian Jordan Alvarez, which also stars him as teacher Evan Marquez, is winning big with viewers and critics alike. So, will there be a Season 2 of English Teacher? Here's what we know so far.

So, will there be an 'English Teacher' Season 2? The cast sure hopes so!

English Teacher quickly gained a following over the course of its eight episode debut season on FX. The comedy aired its finale episode on Oct. 14, 2024, leaving viewers to wonder, hope, and pray that they will get to follow Evan's adventures in the classroom, in life, and in love into a second season.

“I am completely ready to make as much of this show as is humanly possible,” Brian told Decider in Oct. 2024. “I’m very excited for the future.” But at time of writing, FX had not reordered English Teacher for another season.

Meanwhile, co-star Stephanie Koenig, who plays Gwen Sanders, also offered her take on a second season, saying they were indeed "pushing" for the show to continue.

Stephanie further hinted at a possible Season 2 of English Teacher while talking to TV Line. Talking about the hookups that happened in the last episode of Season 1, she said, "I believe it was the right choice and a nice twist that keeps people on their toes for the next season." (We won't spoil who got together with whom in case you aren't caught up yet!)

The actress also teased, "There are so many ideas that have been tossed around for a potential Season 2, so if it does happen, I guarantee it will be funny and an even better season."

When would 'English Teacher' Season 2 debut?

If fans are lucky enough to get another season of the FX show, it's possible the series would debut a follow up in the fall of 2025. Remember, because Season 1 of English Teacher came out in Sept. 2024.