Quick Question — Why Was There a Creepy Dental Office in Jeffrey Epstein's Island House? If your dentist's office doesn't look like a haunted circus, they're doing it wrong. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 4 2025, 10:33 a.m. ET Source: Mega; House Oversight Comittee

There are so many things we should criticize and condemn Jeffrey Epstein for that it's nearly impossible to make a list. First and foremost, there is the obvious horror of his status as a convicted sex offender and alleged sex trafficker who abused potentially hundreds of women. Secondly, we are still unsure of how he made his money, but it does seem questionable. Third, Epstein had mysterious relationships on an international level that may never come to light.

Article continues below advertisement

Then, in December 2025, Democrats from the House Oversight Committee released video and images from Epstein's island that once again left us with more questions than answers. Apparently, there was a dental suite in the house. Here's what we know.

Source: House Oversight Comittee

Article continues below advertisement

Why is there a dentist chair in Jeffrey Epstein's island house?

Going to the dentist can be incredibly scary for a lot of people. According to the National Institutes of Health, approximately 15.3 percent of adults worldwide experience dental anxiety. When you're lying in an impossibly well-lit office while a near-stranger is mere inches from your face, scraping away at your teeth and gums, who wouldn't be upset? And don't get us started about the sounds. Wouldn't it be better if you could get your teeth cleaned at home?

Perhaps this is what Epstein was thinking when he installed a disturbing dental office, complete with a chair, in his home on Little St. James. This room has everything: a spit tray, harsh lighting, an air-water syringe, and of course a ton of creepy masks hanging on its walls. Oh, your dentist doesn't look like a Spirit Halloween store? Maybe you need to switch dentists.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: House Oversight Committee

What are the masks doing in this dental suite?

It's almost possible to theorize why someone would hang roughly 10 masks of random men on their walls, much less the walls of a home dental suite, but let's just toss out some ideas for fun. These masks are old and chipped, which means they could be ceramic.

Article continues below advertisement

Maybe these are death masks. The use of death masks stretches all the way back to the times of Egyptian pharaohs. Heck, you can view the death masks of notable people like Napoleon Bonaparte and Beethoven if that's your thing. The masks in Epstein's homes are a bit more jaunty and cartoonish, but they definitely look like real people.