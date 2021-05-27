Eric Carle, Author of 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar,' Passed Away at 91 Years Old

According to his son, Eric's cause of death is attributed to kidney failure, per The New York Times . Rolf added that his father indeed passed away peacefully at his summer studio in Northampton, MA. As for who was present, Rolf said Eric was surrounded by family members up until his final moments.

In the wake of his death, plenty of fans have taken to social media with condolences and to reflect on the immense impact Eric's work had on their lives.

"Ah, Eric Carle. Nobody ever managed such a strong combination of bright life and dignity in the work. The books still feel like clear-eyed statements of design and deep love for the form. All I ever wanted to make was a cover as good as these. RIP," wrote Jon Klassen, an award-winning children's book author and illustrator.

"RIP Eric Carle. I'd like to believe that he's a butterfly now," another person chimed in.