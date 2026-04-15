Eric Swalwell Accuser Says She “Couldn’t Move” in Hotel Room "It had a profound impact on my mental health. I self-medicated in an unhealthy way." By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 15 2026, 7:00 a.m. ET Source: MEGA Eric Swalwell

Another accuser of former Rep. Eric Swalwell has come forward with allegations. The woman, who identified herself as Lonna Drewes, claimed that Swalwell took her to a hotel room under the pretense of retrieving documents, where she alleged she was drugged and sexually assaulted. The alleged incident is said to have taken place in 2018. There have been additional allegations against Swalwell from multiple women. Several individuals came forward after the San Francisco Chronicle published an account from a former staffer, who alleged that Swalwell sexually harassed her twice when she was “too intoxicated to consent.”

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Annika Albrecht and Ally Sammarco, two individuals who have accused former Rep. Eric Swalwell, alleged that he sent them unsolicited inappropriate messages on Snapchat, taking advantage of a feature that allows chats and photos to automatically disappear after they are viewed by the recipient.

Source: MEGA Eric Swalwell

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However, Eric Swalwell dismissed the allegations, stating they were fabricated to damage his political career and gubernatorial bid. His attorney, Sara Azari, also denied the claims, saying, “These accusations are false, fabricated, and deeply offensive — a calculated and transparent political hit job.”

Eric Swalwell Resigns from Congress Amid Fresh Allegations of Sexual Misconduct from a Model While His Wife Was Pregnant

At a news conference in Beverly Hills, Drewes was present alongside her attorneys. She stated that she had been invited to attend a political event by the California Democrat, Eric Swalwell. She added that they had met twice before and that she considered him a “friend.” However, she alleged that their third encounter turned into a traumatic experience. According to the BBC, Drewes was working as a model in Beverly Hills at the time. Swalwell’s wife was reportedly pregnant.

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The accuser stated that she had one drink before going to the hotel room and said she suspected her beverage may have been spiked. According to Drewes, Eric Swalwell had promised to help her software company through his political connections. She further alleged that, on the day of the incident, he asked her to accompany him to a hotel room, saying he needed to attend to some paperwork.

I am suspending my campaign for Governor.



To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past.



I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 13, 2026 Source: X Eric Swalwell puts an end to his campaign for Governor SOURCE: X/@ERICSWALWELL

“I believe he dr**ged my drink. I only had one glass of wine. When I arrived at his hotel room, I was already incapacitated, and I couldn’t move my arms or my body,” Drewes said. She continued, “He r*ped me, and he choked me. And while he was choking me, I lost consciousness, and I thought I died.”

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Drewes said the alleged incident had a lasting impact on her mental health and left her with trauma that she continues to deal with. She stated that although she did not undergo a r*pe kit examination, she documented the incident in her handwritten calendar. She also said she spoke about the alleged assault with people in her close circle and during therapy sessions at a sexual assault center in Connecticut. “It had a profound impact on my mental health. I self-medicated in an unhealthy way,” she said.

Organizations that provide support to victims of sexual assault are speaking out about the allegations made against former Congressman Eric Swalwell. https://t.co/xkYrRXbHnS — KRON4 News (@kron4news) April 15, 2026 Source: X Sexual assault support groups react to Eric Swalwell’s resignation SOURCE: X/@KRON4NEWS

She further explained why it took her so long to take action, stating that her silence was “driven by fear” of his attorney and his reputation as an established political figure. Following the accuser’s statements, Eric Swalwell announced on Sunday that he would suspend his campaign for governor of California. On Monday, he said he planned to resign from Congress, and he formally stepped down the following day.