Mrs. Frazzled Shares Allegations Against Eric Swalwell, and It’s Pretty Bad "Fraz you literally brought him all the way down you are incredible." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 14 2026, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Rep. Eric Swalwell quickly went from being recognized as a prominent face in politics to a potential rule-breaker, which has cut into his chances of running for California governor and even holding a political position. That’s because a slew of allegations were lodged against him, and TikToker @mrs.frazzled has helped bring them to light. For context, @mrs.frazzled interviewed Swalwell back in November 2025 during the gubernatorial campaign to discuss why he was running for governor.

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She later posted about the interview and was quickly contacted by multiple women warning her about him. But it wasn’t until April 2026 that she shared this on TikTok. @mrs.frazzled says there are a lot of women saying a lot of things about Swalwell, and it has definitely sparked concern. So much so that he reportedly dropped out of the running for governor and is resigning from his congressional role, per NBC LA. Here’s what @mrs.frazzled says other women shared with her about Swalwell.

TikToker @mrs.frazzled shared these allegations lodged against Rep. Eric Swalwell.

TikToker @mrs.frazzled says that after she posted her interview with Eric Swalwell, and was warned by various women to steer clear of him, she was also contacted by multiple women claiming they’d had sexual relations with him, some of whom were younger staffers, many of whom thought they were the only ones who had had these experiences. But based on the feedback she received, @mrs.frazzled believes these “encounters” reflect an abuse of power more than anything else.

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As time went on, she said she continued receiving messages from more people, including interns he allegedly slept with. “As time went on, I got more and more confirmation … I was just sick over it,” she said. After gathering her thoughts and deciding what the right course of action was, she added, “I want to make everybody aware of it.”

@mrs.frazzled Thank you to @Cheyenne Hunt for throwing your weight behind this with me. Thank you to the survivors who have trusted us. Thank you. This is just the beginning and I hope the survivors see justice soon. ♬ original sound - frazz

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One of the women who has come forward with her story, published by the San Francisco Chronicle and shared by @mrs.frazzled on TikTok, claims she worked for nearly two years for Swalwell. She alleges that she engaged in sexual relations with him while he was her boss, and also claims “he twice sexually assaulted her when she was too intoxicated to consent.”

The woman says Swalwell took an interest in her just a few weeks after she started the job at age 21 in the Democrat’s district office in Castro Valley in 2019. She claims he began messaging her on Snapchat, allegedly sharing inappropriate photos, and says he later exposed himself and asked her to perform oral sex, which she says she did.

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In another instance, she claims that after a group went out for drinks in 2019, after she had already been drinking, Swalwell bought her more alcohol. She says she doesn’t remember much from that night, but woke up in his hotel bed and “could feel the effect of vaginal intercourse.” After that, she claims he began distancing himself from her.

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But in April 2024, while attending a charity gala where Swalwell was being honored, she says they and others met up for drinks. Hoping he would take her more seriously (professionally, that is), she says she became “so inebriated” she could only remember bits and pieces of the night.

In text messages sent to a friend and viewed by the Chronicle, she claims she blacked out, briefly awoke at one point, and told him to stop, and then woke up again in the morning, noticing “vaginal bleeding and bruises,” believing that Swalwell had “forcibly had sex with her.”

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Eric Swalwell has since dropped out of the governor’s race and is resigning from Congress.

While Swalwell has called the allegations from the former staffer “false,” he has decided to step away from the governor’s race and says he will resign from his congressional post. Naturally, allegations of this nature draw a lot of skepticism, so he appears to be removing himself from the spotlight as much as possible. What makes the situation even worse, however, is that Swalwell is married to Brittany Watts, and the two share three children together.