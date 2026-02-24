Gavin Newsom's Quip About a 960 SAT Score Fell Flat — Here's Why He's Getting Backlash "You've never seen me read a speech, because I can not read a speech." By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 24 2026, 2:36 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When it comes to public blunders, California Governor Gavin Newsom is no stranger. The outspoken Democrat has stepped in it a few times over the years. However, now that he's positioning himself as a frontrunner for the Democrats eyeing a 2028 presidential run, everything he says is under more scrutiny than ever before.

The charismatic governor found himself at the center of a controversy in February 2026 after he made a comment in front of an Atlanta, Ga., audience that some have painted as bigoted. So, what does it mean when Gavin Newsom says he has a 960 SAT score, and why are some people calling him racist for it? Here's what we know.

What does Gavin Newsom's comment about a 960 SAT score mean?

Gavin Newsom received backlash after he sat down before an audience on Feb. 22, 2026, as he spoke to an audience during the Atlanta, Ga., arm of his book tour. Gavin is promoting his book, "Young Man in a Hurry," as he sets himself up as a 2028 frontrunner for president, despite refusing to commit to anything yet.

He told the audience, in an effort to make himself sound like more of a man of the people, "I'm not trying to impress you. I'm trying to impress upon you [that] I'm like you. I'm no better than you." He added, "I'm a 960 SAT guy." Gavin continued, "I'm not trying to offend anyone," adding, "You've never seen me read a speech, because I cannot read a speech." The comment, made before a mostly Black audience, drew instant criticism.

As College Board.org notes, a 960 score puts SAT-takers in the top 40th percentile nationwide. This means it's a better-than-average score, but not extraordinary. A student with this score might be competitive with typical universities, but struggle with prestigious applications.

Supporters of Gavin pointed out that former President Barack Obama often said something similar, explaining that it was just his effort to avoid seeming like a disconnected elite and relate to the people. Others, however, were less forgiving.

Right-wing commentators seize "960 SAT" opportunity to push back at Gavin Newsom and call him a "bigot."

Right-wing commentators and Republicans seemed almost gleeful to jump on the comment, calling Gavin "bigoted" and "racist." Rapper Nicki Minaj, who has recently become rabidly pro-Republican, blasted the governor on social media.

She wrote, "His way of bonding with Black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can't read." She added, "This means my first read on him was correct. He has been handed so many things & put in high positions he never earned or deserved." Minaj went on to criticize how he also "slowed down" his speech to demonstrate, as she suggested, "proof" of his stupidity.

Gavin's comments seemed to draw mixed reviews from others. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) blasted Gavin for "stereotyping Black people," while others defended him.

