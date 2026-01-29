Nicki Minaj Is a Trump Gold Card Holder — And His Biggest Fan "The hate, or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all." By Jennifer Farrington Updated Jan. 29 2026, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: X/@NICKIMINAJ;Mega

Rapper and singer Nicki Minaj has always been known to push the envelope, both in her music and even in her love life, as she certainly has some questionable picks in men. But in January 2026, she might have crossed a line with fans that she won’t be able to recover from. During a Jan. 28, 2026, speech at a summit for Donald Trump's government-backed investment accounts for kids, Nicki admitted she’s probably the “president’s no. 1 fan, and that’s not going to change.”

She also shared that she doesn’t care what kind of hate people spew at her because it “doesn’t affect me at all.” In fact, she said, “It actually motivates me to support him more.” Shortly after the event, Nicki took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal she’s also a Trump Gold Card holder, sharing a photo of herself holding the card in her hand. So, why did Nicki get a Trump card, and how much did she pay for it?

Why did Nicki Minaj get a Trump Gold Card? Is she a U.S. citizen?

Nicki Minaj received a Trump Gold Card on Jan. 28, 2026, which officially granted her U.S. citizenship. Apparently, she wasn’t a citizen before, she was actually a legal permanent resident, according to Forbes, until she received the card. Nicki grew up in Trinidad and Tobago as a child and relocated to the U.S., where she became a legal permanent resident.

In 2024, she even spoke out about paying millions in taxes while still not being a U.S. citizen, per the outlet, but it seems that has now all changed. Not only has Nicki joined the Trump administration bandwagon (and subsequently lost plenty of fans for it), but she was also given a Trump Gold Card, meaning she didn’t pay for it. At least that’s what she claimed in her X post showing off the shiny card.

In a follow-up post on X, Nicki wrote, “Gold Trump Card free of charge.” She also added, “Residency? Residency? The cope is coping. Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak, as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President.”

So not only has Nicki made a new friend (yes, Trump), she’s now officially a U.S. citizen thanks to the Trump Gold Card, which, by the way, would normally cost anyone else $15,000 in processing fees plus a $1 million contribution to the U.S., according to the official Trump Card website. And it might even cost more, as the site notes: “Additional small fees to the U.S. Department of State may apply depending on the applicant.”

And if you thought the Gold Card comes at a steep price, the Platinum Card takes it even further. The Trump administration will soon offer the Trump Platinum Card, which allows foreign nationals to spend up to 270 days in the U.S. without paying U.S. tax on non-U.S. income. But that card comes with a heftier price tag — a $15,000 DHS processing fee plus a $5 million contribution.

Nicki Minaj is also funding Trump investment accounts for kids.

As Nicki mingles her way into the White House crowd, it seems to come at a price, aside from a hit to her image. While she didn’t pay for the Trump Gold Card, she apparently volunteered to invest “hundreds of thousands of dollars in Trump Accounts,” Trump shared at the January 2026 summit.

The true meaning of paying it forward.



Early financial literacy & financial support for our children will give them a major head start in life.



In some cases, they will end up teaching their very own parents how to invest & what to invest in.



This makes me very happy. 🎀 https://t.co/s8jkp8O9lu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 24, 2026