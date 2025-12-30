Nicki Minaj Lost Tons of Fans in 2025 — Here Are All of the Reasons She’s Being Canceled The artist's former stans have removed themselves from her fandom due to her beliefs and actions. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 30 2025, 4:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega

One of the oldest entertainment industry sayings is “you’re nobody unless people are talking about you.” Still, most celebrities prefer if the chatter about them is positive, though beggars can’t be choosers.Throughout her musical reign, Nicki Minaj has been loved by her fandom, whom she affectionately calls the Barbz.

The Barbz have watched Nicki go from a rising artist to one of the most famous rappers of our time. But, every so often, there comes a time when an artist must accept their actions have caused their once-diehard fans to cancel them, and now seems to be Nicki’s time. So, why are people canceling her? Let’s discuss.

Source: Mega

Nicki Minaj’s political beliefs have gotten her canceled by fans.

Nicki has made some questionable choices in her career, from her outlandish outfit days from the late 2000s and early 2010s to her affinity with creating different personalities in her music. However, in 2025, she made a political choice that many of her fans couldn’t support. First, she seemingly confirmed she was an anti-vaxxer during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating on X (formerly Twitter) that one of her cousins had “swollen testicles” and “became impotent” after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Then, following President Donald Trump’s 2024 reelection, Nicki was spotted reposting several posts from the White House in support of the Trump Administration. She also praised Trump’s Truth Social post where he stated that Islamic people were attacking Nigerian Christians. Nicki further aligned herself with the Administration when she praised MAGA and Trump while onstage with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk. The praise came one year after Charlie slammed Nicki for not being “a good role model.”

Source: Mega

Nicki’s support of her brother and husband has sparked controversy.

Before her support of Trump, some of Nicki’s former supporters had to let her go due to the men in her life. The rapper has been supportive of her brother, Jelani Maraj, who was sentenced to 25 to life in prison for raping his stepdaughter throughout her childhood. In addition to writing a letter on his behalf, she also didn’t discuss his conviction publicly.Nicki has also publicly defended her husband, Kenneth Petty, through his sexual assault crimes.

Before they married, he was convicted for attempted rape by Jennifer Hough. Following Jennifer publicly speaking out against Kenneth online and on the TV show The Real, Nicki took to X (formerly Twitter) to seemingly deflected the situation by clarifying that Jennifer and Kenneth were both underage at the time of his crime.

“But white is right” Nicki Minaj really wanted y’all to believe Jennifer Hough was a white woman to pretend her husband’s offense was racially motivated.... there’s no defending this smh pic.twitter.com/t3HlsfoUaG — 💎🥶 // Fan Acc (@britneyxmariah) September 22, 2021

Nicki, who shares a son with Kenneth, has also blocked fans who have pointed out her husband’s past. She was also notably feuding with Megan Thee Stallion after the Houston rapper seemingly took a jab at her husband’s legal woes by referencing Megan’s Law, a law that requires registered sex offenders to release their information for public records

Source: Mega

Finally, she’s just not a girls’ girl.

If siding with alleged racists and sex offenders wasn’t enough, some fans have stepped away from Nicki due to how she treats her fellow female rap peers. From the moment she emerged as a breakout star in the late 2000s, comparisons to established female rappers, particularly Lil’ Kim, created an undercurrent of tension that never fully disappeared. As newer artists entered the scene, those early industry comparisons evolved into public clashes, often fueled by social media, competitive chart positions, and questions about respect and recognition within hip-hop.

Source: Getty Images