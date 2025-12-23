Erika Kirk Appeared on a Reality TV Show and Was Offered Other TV Roles "She’s been yearning for the spotlight." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 23 2025, 11:39 a.m. ET Source: Mega

To nearly everyone, Erika Kirk has mostly been known as the wife of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on Sept. 10, 2025. After his death, she stepped into his shoes, serving as the CEO of Turning Point USA, the organization he launched and led until his passing. For the most part, Erika was a wife and mom, and a devoted supporter of religion and family values.

But for those who didn’t know, Erika’s life before Charlie included time in the spotlight, and not because she was associated with him. Erika actually competed in beauty pageants, which might come as a surprise to many. What’s even more shocking is that she apparently has a history with reality TV shows. Here’s what we know about Erika’s involvement in reality TV and just how deep it goes.

Here’s a closer look at just how far Erika Kirk’s reality TV involvement actually goes.

Erika Kirk reportedly had several opportunities to join various TV shows, including reality TV programs, but she says she turned them all down. In a May 2019 Instagram post celebrating earning her JD from Liberty University School of Law with honors, she called out a few sacrifices she had to make to get there, writing, “like turning down being a cast member for @bravotv Summer House & other various TV show opportunities.”

Now that Erika is stepping more into the spotlight after her husband’s death and taking over at TPUSA, people naturally want to know which TV shows and reality programs she was actually in line for. She hasn’t shared all the details, but it seems there was more than one based on that Instagram post.

The only specific show we know Erika was asked to join is Summer House, which she says she turned down as a full-time cast member. That said, it’s worth pointing out that she did actually make a brief appearance on the series.

Erika Kirk Appeared on ‘Summer House’ Season 3, Episode 11

Erika does, in fact, appear on Summer House, clear as day, so there’s no mistaking it, in Season 3, Episode 11, titled “Wing-Mom,” which aired on May 12, 2019 (filmed sometime in 2018). She makes a brief appearance toward the end of the episode, as Carl attempts to set her up with Jordan because she was religious, a former Miss Arizona, and seemed to have the qualities Jordan might like.

During the episode, Carl says Erika “is beautiful, and she happens to be religious.” Later, in Jordan’s confessional, he mentions that he liked her “beautiful blonde hair, her smile, her radiance” and that he could “tell that she's got not only outward beauty but inward beauty.” Erika also revealed to Jordan that she attended two different churches and admitted, “It’s tough to be a believer in the city.”

