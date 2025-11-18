'Summer House' Fans Are Trying to Remember When They Saw Erika Kirk in the Bravo Series Jordan Verroi comments on Erika Kirk's "radiance" in a resurfaced clip. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 18 2025, 1:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mrserikakirk

If you look hard enough at some people in the public eye these days, you might just find a reality TV link. The fact that Donald Trump himself was once the star of The Apprentice is proof enough of that fact. Now, fans of the Bravo reality show Summer House are insistent that Erika Kirk once appeared in an episode.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika was never a reality TV star, and showing up on a Bravo show doesn't make her one. However, she was indeed part of the series at one point, though it begs the question of how she ended up in that position. Erika was Miss Arizona in 2012, but the season that she was on Summer House was filmed several years later, in 2018.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

When was Erika Kirk on 'Summer House'?

Erika was a small part of Season 3 of Summer House way back when. She appears in Season 3, Episode 11 as a date for Jordan Verroi. Her alleged friend Carl Radke sets them up, and they meet at a restaurant. Jordan compliments Erika on her strong Christian beliefs, and she admits that it's hard to lean into her faith while in a big city away from home.

"It's tough to be a believer in the city," she says. However, she adds to Jordan specifically, "I think you're a bright light in a very dark place." Erika gives Jordan her number, and she is also in Episode 12 briefly. However, she ultimately turns Jordan down as a serious option for her.

Article continues below advertisement

Summer House is filmed in Walter Mill, N.Y. It's possible that Erika didn't continue a relationship with Jordan or pursue a role as a cast member on Summer House because she started dating her late husband, Charlie Kirk, soon after she filmed the episode. Erika wrote on Instagram that her and Charlie's first date was in New York City in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

"Five years ago today, we sat inside Bills Burgers in NYC deep in conversation and banter over theology, philosophy, and politics and at the end, you paused, looked at me and said, 'I'm going to date you,'" she wrote in September 2023. She also added that she and Charlie dated "with intention to marry."

Article continues below advertisement

If Erika met Charlie around the same time that she filmed Summer House and met Jordan, it might have been a situation of Erika choosing her best match at the time. Erika and Charlie later got married in 2021.

Is Erika Kirk friends with anyone from 'Summer House'?