Charlie Kirk’s Widow, Erika Kirk, Laughs off Nicki Minaj’s “Assassin” Flub: “I Love You”

By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 22 2025, 11:28 a.m. ET

Rapper Nicki Minaj has historically had her way with words. However, in December 2025, what she said in words not tied to a catchy beat sparked controversy in realtime. In December 2025, Nicki took the stage at a festival for the late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk's conservative movement, Turning Point USA called AmericaFest. During the appearance, she sat down with Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk, for a Q&A interview.

While Nicki's appearance was controversial enough, what she said during the panel event was something even she was slightly embarrassed about. At one point in the interview, the "Pills and Potions" artist made a comment about an assassin that she seemingly instantly regretted.

Nicki Minaj cringed after saying "assassin" to Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk.

At one point in her Turning Point USA event speech, Nicki decided to empower the young men at the event to take President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance's lead into the world. She first called Trump an "amazing role model" and also complimented him as a "handsome, dashing president." Nicki then turned her compliments over to Vance.

"Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president, and you have amazing role models like the assassin, JD Vance, our vice president." The "Pills and Potions" artist tried to keep the conversation going but paused for a second. Nicki then covered her mouth and closed her eyes as if what she had just said replayed in her mind. Her embarrassment was due to Charlie having been assassinated during a Turning Point event in Utah Valley University in Orem in September 2025.

Asked by Erika Kirk what her advice to young men is, Nicki Minaj says, “don’t be like [Gavin] Newscum.”



Nicki then refers to President Trump as “our handsome, dashing president.”



She then referred to Vice-president JD Vance as “an assassin,” and remembered whom she was on stage… pic.twitter.com/V6GQXQZzo8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 21, 2025

As Nicki looked at Erika in embarrassment, Erika consoled her and came to her defense. "Trust me, there's nothing new under the sun that I have not heard, so you're fine... I love you," she told Nicki onstage. "You have to laugh about it truly. You say what you want to say, because I know your heart and I will not judge that."

Didn’t have a clue. Carry on. https://t.co/k4D0d9ZXdt — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 21, 2025

Nicki Minaj said she "didn't notice" the backlash she received from supporting Trump.

Following her assassin flub, Nicki and Erika continued speaking to one another on the panel. At one point, the panelist asked the artist what she thinks of the backlash she's received in her own industry for supporting Trump and his administration. Nicki bluntly replied by saying "I didn't notice," to which Erika replied, "Amen. I feel the same way."

Nicki further explained that she and fellow Trump supporters were the "cool kids" that were too busy to think about any views they deem negative. "The other people, they're the ones who are still just disgruntled, but really they're disgruntled with themselves. They are angry with themselves, you guys. So, you can't wake up and think of somebody who is determined to just stay mad. So I tell them, just stay mad."

"Cause we're going to stay joyful," she added. "And peaceful, and iconic, and smart. And we're gonna stay thinkers. In a world that doesn't want us to think, we will think. By ourselves. On our own." Nicki's Turning Point USA appearance comes days after she seemingly solidified her support for Trump by slamming Governor Gavin Newsom touted his support for trans kids. Following her discussion with Erika, the White House reposted a clip from the interview where she further expressed her support for Trump.