Nicki Minaj Praises Donald Trump During Surprise Speech at Turning Point USA Event A surprise AmericaFest appearance put Nicki Minaj's political views — and Trump praise — back in the spotlight. By Darrell Marrow Updated Dec. 22 2025, 10:45 a.m. ET

Rapper Nicki Minaj made her political alignment clear with a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix on Dec. 21. She took the stage during the conference’s closing program and spoke candidly about her beliefs, leaving little room for interpretation about where she stands politically.

The four-day event doubled as a memorial for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was killed in September. His widow, Erika Kirk, now leads the organization and joined Nicki onstage for a sit-down conversation that allowed the rapper to openly discuss her political views.

Nicki Minaj praised Donald Trump during her Turning Point USA speech.

During the conversation, Nicki revealed that she has shifted toward conservative causes and now openly supports Donald Trump. “I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president. I don’t know if he even knows this, but he’s given so many people hope,” Nicki said.

When Erika asked what pushed her to become more vocal, the “Starships” MC suggested that her shift was a response to outside pressure. “I just got tired of being pushed around,” Nicki said. “I have something inside of me that’s stronger than what’s out there. So when you’ve had enough, you realize, 'Wait a minute, why do I even care about these people and what they think? Who are they?' They don’t even know who they are. So I’m not going to back down anymore. I’m not going to back down ever again.”

She also took shots at California Gov. Gavin Newsom, using Trump’s “New-scum” nickname for him. Nicki advised young men in the crowd to “not be New-scum,” before praising President Trump as “handsome” and “dashing.” By the end of the sit-down, Nicki’s political alliance was evident. She repeatedly praised the president and credited his administration with positive change. After the event, the White House posted her quote on X, and Nicki even reposted it with a supportive caption. “My darling, you did it. We’re good. Love you,” she tweeted.

Nicki Minaj’s support for Donald Trump has wavered over the years.

Nicki’s political identity has shifted over the years, but her appearance at AmericaFest marked a clear public alignment with Trump. In a 2015 Billboard interview, the rapper said Trump made points that “may not have been so horrible.” “There are points he has made that may not have been so horrible if his approach wasn’t so childish,” Nicki said. “But in terms of entertainment — I think he’s hilarious. I wish they could just film him running for president. That’s the ultimate reality show.”

However, in 2018, she publicly condemned the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy and the separation of families at the southern border. “I came to this country as an illegal immigrant at 5 years old,” Nicki wrote on Instagram, per People. “I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place and having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this.”

