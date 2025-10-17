Fans Wonder If Nicki Minaj Is a Republican After She Praises President Donald Trump The "Bang Bang" rapper posted the message on X. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 17 2025, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of "Anaconda" recording artist Nicki Minaj are wondering if the rapper is a Republican after she shared a message on X that praised President Donald Trump. The "Barbie World" artist also criticized former Vice President Kamala Harris in the tweet while seemingly taking a dig at fellow artist Cardi B.

Nicki shared the post on Oct. 15, 2025. However, she quickly deleted the post after receiving the ire of her fan base with her presidential praise. So, is Nicki Minaj a Republican?

Is Nicki Minaj a Republican?

Fans want to know if their favorite rapper is a Republican after her Trump-supporting post on X. The post included a picture of Nicki alongside a picture of a decrepit Chucky-looking doll, and she captioned the post, "Flattering photos are allowed to be posted of me again. Thanks, POTUS. Epiphany had politicians thinking she would lead them to a victory & 9. Had live nation thinking she knew her s--t. lol. How much money did VP Harris have stacked up for her campaign, again? Yikes."

The post also seemingly took a dig at Cardi B, with whom Nicki has had a feud in the past. The two had a physical altercation back in 2018 at Harper's Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week, per TMZ. Cardi B supported Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election as the vice president ran against Trump.

it all makes sense, Nicki Minaj is a trump supporter… pic.twitter.com/OoCNluYWgG — 💎𝐊𝐚𝖎 𝐁💎 (@official_kaiiii) October 15, 2025

Nicki's fans did not like her Trump-supporting post and said so on social media. Several fans replied, "MAGA Minaj." "Oh Maga Minaj ur over," added another, prompting one user to reply, "MAGA Minaj is real, huh?" Other fans claimed the recording artist was joking. "Bruh this was satire. She was joking omg."

What are Nicki Minaj's politics?

It's unclear what Nicki's politics are at the moment. According to ABC News, NIcki seemed to endorse Republican Mitt Romney back in 2012 when she shouted him out on Lil Wayne's mixtape, "Dedication 4." "I'm a Republican voting for Mitt Romney/You lazy b---hes is f--king up the economy," rapped Nicki. However, after then-President Barack Obama noted that the artist plays with different characters in her music, she thanked him on then-Twitter and seemed to support him, per NBC News.

"I'm not sure that's actually what happened," said the president. "I think she had a song on there, a little rap that said that, but she likes to play different characters." Nicki responded on Twitter, "Awesome! Now I can tell my grandchildren that the 1st Black President of the United States took the time to address a Nicki Minaj question." "Ha! Thank you for understanding my creative humor and sarcasm, Mr. President, the smart ones always do," she added. "*sends love and support.*"

Awesome! Now I can tell my grandchildren that the 1st black President of the United States took the time to address a Nicki Minaj question — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 10, 2012