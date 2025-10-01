Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's Social Media War Led to Claims About Nicki's Son and Autism Cardi B claimed Nicki Minaj's son is "nonverbal" in a social media feud. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 1 2025, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@nickiminaj

Back in the day, a feud between singers or rappers might have been more publicized due to comments made to the press. Now, however, fans have the luxury of watching it all play out on social media. In this case, it's beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, and they went back and forth on X (formerly Twitter) with insults that were way below the belt.

Not only did the women insult each other in their apparent social media feud, but they also brought each other's respective kids into the mix. When Nicki called Cardi's daughter Kulture multiple names, Cardi clapped back to claim that Nicki's son is "nonverbal" because of the alleged use of drugs while Nicki was pregnant. Now, fans want to know if Nicki Minaj's son has autism.

Does Nicki Minaj's son have autism?

For those who would prefer not to go back and forth between Nicki and Cardi's X posts, someone shared a collection of the singers' back and forth in a Reddit thread. At one point, in the X posts back and forth, Nicki told Cardi not to "sniff coke with baby 4/5" in reference to Cardi's pregnancy. She also called Kulture a "roach" and a "monkey."

Cardi then clapped back to claim that Nicki's son, whom Nicki calls Papa Bear, is "nonverbal." On Instagram, because Nicki hasn't shared many videos of her son talking, fans and followers have questioned if he is autistic or if he is, in fact, medically nonverbal. Nicki has not come out to share an official diagnosis or address either claim.

Nicki often posts pictures or videos on Instagram of the son she shares with husband Kenneth Petty. In a September 2025 Instagram post in honor of Papa Bear's birthday, she shared photos and videos of her son with a heartfelt caption. "Since you were in mama's tummy, you gave me a whole new meaning to life. Hope," Nicki wrote. "May God watch over you always [and] guide your path."

Cardi B claimed that Nicki Minaj's son is nonverbal.

Although Nicki has not shared publicly that her son has autism, Cardi's comments about him being nonverbal have caused others to wonder if Nicki's son is indeed nonverbal or on the spectrum. In one of the X posts directed at Nicki and her young son, Cardi wrote, "Papa Bear I'm sorry you can't speak and banging spoons because your mom couldn't put the drugs down."

Source: Instagram

After Nicki spoke about Kulture, Cardi wrote, "Kulture is beautiful and you know that. Your hate is so deep dark and nasty because your son nonverbal cuz you f----- him up wit them drugs so you jealous of everybody kids and their happiness!!!"