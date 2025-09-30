Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Once Again Spark up Years-Long Beef With a Flood of Tweets The two recently engaged in an all-out war on social media, proving that their beef will likely always continue. Let’s dive in. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 30 2025, 6:06 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There have been many long-standing beefs in the world of hip hop, with most of them centering on the genre's top male artists. However, one of the most vicious and ongoing beefs surrounds the top women in the game — Grammy winner Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

On the heels of her highly anticipated and chart-topping new album, Cardi was the source of online taunting from Nicki — which has been a constant practice whenever her long-time rival makes positive headlines. The two recently engaged in an all-out war on social media, proving that their beef will likely always continue. Let’s dive in.

What reignited the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef?

As the sales figures for Cardi’s new album, Am I The Drama? were released, confirming her second number one album, Nicki hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to repost a tweet from a fan page declaring that she is still the only female rapper to sell over 200,000 albums in the first week in the last 10 years.

However, per Billboard, she is incorrect and Cardi has broken that record — the album is also double platinum after just a week of release. What followed from Nicki was a series of subliminal tweets about Cardi, including shading her music, her relationships (both with ex Offset and Stefan Diggs), her plastic surgery, her pregnancies, alleged STIs, and more.

“Abcdefgeeeeeeee / SUR GER REE TO LOOK LIKE MEEEEEE / tell the rat & tell J ZEEEEEE / Rico Fraud & PERJURY,” one of Nicki’s tweets read. “Fallin off the charts wit a big bellyyyy / RUNNING TRAINS, Barefoot, still smellyyyyy / Still. You. Could. Not. outsell. meeeeee,” she wrote in another.

Cardi, who is still heavily promoting her album, finally got around to addressing Nicki and didn’t opt for doing it subliminally.

“Why you keep bringing up my album?? It’s not the gag you think it is. You been in the game like 16 years,” Cardi began. “You need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time. Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Drake…those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t cuz you doing lower than all of them. I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???”

The Bronx rapper then addressed Nicki’s posts about her pregnancy, and she didn’t hold back. “Alright now this is the third tweet talkin about my pregnancy,” Cardi wrote. “Like you wasn’t going to different fertility doctors cuz you couldn't reproduce from all them percs scrambling your eggs. NOT ALLEGEDLY..Lord protect my babies.” She also referred to Nicki as “Cocaine Barbie,” which was a nod to running rumors of Nicki’s alleged drug use.