Inside Cardi B and 'The Read's' Crissle West's Beef Over the Rapper's Fourth Pregnancy The 'Am I The Drama?' rapper announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Stefon Diggs' child in September 2025.

Rapper Cardi B's fans waited eight years for the release of her sophomore album, Am I The Drama? When Cardi was finally ready to share her project with the world, she did so by announcing she also had another project "cooking" in her belly: her fourth child! The Grammy-winning artist broke the news during an interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, confirming the father was her boyfriend, NFL player Stefon Diggs.

Weeks before Cardi officially announced she was expecting another child, many of her fans had already suspected as much. During several of her appearances, she appeared to be trying to cover her baby bump, though eagle-eyed music lovers noticed what she was trying to hide. However, when Cardi shared her news with the world, she didn't receive congratulatory remarks from everyone.

The Read podcast's co-host, Crissle West, for instance, had plenty to say and eventually got a response out of the "Imaginary Playerz" artist. Let's dive into Cardi and Crissle's beef.

What did Crissle West say about Cardi B?

For those uninitiated, Crissle and her co-host, Kid Fury, discuss pop culture updates weekly on The Read, the podcast they developed in 2013. So, when the news of Cardi's pregnancy fell into their lap, the co-hosts discussed it among themselves and their millions of listeners.

Crissle immediately sounded off her opinions regarding her baby news. She reprimanded Cardi's decision, reminding the rapper that, at the time of her pregnancy, she was still legally married to her estranged husband, Offset. Crissle further accused her of not considering her and her ex's three children — Kulture, Wave, and Blossom — when she got pregnant for the fourth time, less than a year after Blossom's birth, despite Cardi being able to care for her children herself financially.

"It's not just money," Crissle said. "You also need parents who are very mindful and deliberate about bringing you into the world and choosing to guide you into adulthood. That is how we raise decent, good people." The podcaster added that she "expected" more from Cardi and scolded her for taking on another pregnancy while a new album and tour were scheduled for 2026.

"Yo mama out here giving her p---y to whoever the f--k she wants to and keeping whatever y'all drop off in her f----ng uterus is crazy!" Crissle said. "I was expecting so much more out of Cardi B because you are not just some broke, bored b---h in the Bronx who don't have s--t else to do." Soon after The Read dropped, multiple social media commenters criticized Crissle, stating she was out of line for her comments.

On TikTok, several users pointed out that she had been open about graduating from a master's program in mental health counseling, assuming she was practicing to become a therapist. The remarks led Crissle to make a statement on TikTok, in which she stated that she wasn't a licensed clinician and had no plans to become one. She also shared that her education was why she was seemingly so adamant that Cardi didn't need to have any more children, stating she doesn't "play about kids."

"I feel more strongly than ever that y'all need to be doing right by these kids and not deliberately bringing them into chaos and confusion," Crissle said.

Cardi B responded to Crissle via social media.

After hearing what Crissle said about her pregnancy, Cardi addressed the comments on an X (formerly Twitter) Spaces session. During the conversation, the "Money" artist didn't mention Crissle's name directly, but she stated she was "excited" about her pregnancy and is a present mother to her children, stating she's "best friends" with all three of them. Cardi also questioned why the podcaster, whom she had never met, was upset by her pregnancy.

"Some people might have opinions on my work, right?" Cardi said on Spaces. "But one thing nobody can f--k with me or tell me is about my motherhood. That title? I’ll beat b----es up for that title. One thing I know I am is a great mother." "No b---h can tell me about motherhood [if] they don't have no f----ng kids," she added, further implying Crissle, who doesn't have children, was her target. "Why are you crying that I’m knocked up? Is this your f----ng baby b---h? How are you mad at me, and I’m happy for myself?"