Who Is Shae Cornette Married To? Inside the Personal Life of the New ESPN 'First Take' Host 'First Take' fans want to know all about Shae Cornette — including who she's married to. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 16 2025, 4:17 p.m. ET

Sports fans have been waiting with anticipation to find out who would be replacing long-time First Take host Molly Qerim — and they finally got their answer when Shae Cornette was announced as the co-host ESPN’s popular program.

This new position officially thrusts Shae into her larger and most high-profile role to date, despite years as a television personality, and now First Take fans want to know all about her — including who she’s married to. Find out all about her personal life beyond the camera.

Who is Shae Cornette married to?

Shae married former Notre Dame basketball player Jordan Cornette, who was working as a sports analyst for ESPN in 2019, according to Men’s Journal. Shae was hired by the network the following year, making Shae and Jordan the first-ever husband and wife to host an ESPN radio show together.

Although Jordan left the network in 2023, he continued on with his broadcasting career for a job working for NBC Sports commentating on men’s college basketball, per the outlet.

In addition to their marriage, Shae and Jordan also have children.

Together, the couple share a son and a daughter, and Jordan has a teenage son from a previous relationship. "Becoming parents together while navigating our careers has been a challenge," Jordan said in a 2022 interview with the Indy Star. Today's media, especially sports media, is intense, 24/7, round the clock work.”

“There are times, a boss will walk up to Shae, ‘Who's got the baby on this day? Can you do this. Can Jordan do that?’ They know to ask," Shae added. "We are rare at ESPN. We have a family and are married."

In October 2025, Shae was named as the new co-host of one of ESPN’s most popular shows, ‘First Take.’

Per Front Office Sports, Shae will host alongside First Take veteran Stephen A. Smith after auditioning a variety of hosts for the position. “Shae is meticulous in her preparations, connects naturally with our show’s high-profile personalities, and has a unique ability to keep lively debate engaging and on point,” David Roberts, ESPN executive vice president, said in a statement to the outlet.

“Her professionalism, presence and energy make her an ideal fit for First Take and a great addition to one of ESPN’s most successful franchises,” he added. Shae will make her debut in the anchor chair on Nov. 13, 2025, and she has already received a warm welcome from Stephen, who referred to her as a “pro’s pro,” and added that “we are absolutely thrilled to have her join the First Take family full-time.”

Molly Qerim shocked viewers when she announced her unexpected departure after a decade on the show.

Taking to Instagram, Molly shared the news with her fans. “After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take,” she wrote, per Sports Business Journal.