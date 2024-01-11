Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock's War of Words Keeps Escalating Stephen A. Smith has never been afraid of a feud, and his battle with Jason Whitlock has many wondering what the two are beefing over. By Joseph Allen Jan. 11 2024, Published 10:53 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Few sports commentators are less afraid of a fight than Stephen A. Smith, but just recently, the ESPN commentator escalated his war of words with former colleague and current conservative commentator Jason Whitlock. In a video released on Jan. 10, 2024, Stephen made his hatred for Jason explicit. "I've had enough of that fat b---h, that piece of s--t," Stephen said during his radio show.

Article continues below advertisement

"And I want to make sure that before I go to break, I want anyone out there who watches me, anyone out there who knows me, anyone out there, no matter what you think of me," he continued. "I want you to remember I never talk about him. I never talk about my colleagues. I don't do that. This is a first. But it's necessary." Following this pretty serious rebuke, many wanted to better understand what's behind their feud.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What's behind the feud between Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock?

The feud started after Jason suggested that Stephen had made false statements in his memoir, which was released in 2023. Jason used Katt Williams's appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast as a jumping-off point to suggest that Stephen's book might be fraudulent. Jason's column was titled "Does Katt Williams’ interview expose Stephen A. Smith as a fraud?"

Stephen A. is the Wilt Chamberlain of Winston-Salem State's basketball program. 17 straight three-pointers. pic.twitter.com/02RE1eVDLb — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 9, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen offered a rebuke to these claims on his show, First Take, attempting to clear the air. “There are people out there lying and actually putting out there that I didn’t write my book," the sports commentator said. “I can assure you, so help me God, I wrote my book. It’s my memoir. It’s my life story. I wasn’t leaving that in the hands of other people. So, people who say that, it’s just lies.”

During his radio show, Stephen had even more retaliatory remarks against Jason. In fact, Stephen claimed during his show that he had called his pastor, the higher-ups at ESPN, and members of his family to warn them that he would be getting heated on the program. "I literally called my pastor and asked for his forgiveness and understanding in advance," Stephen said, "because he's not going to recognize the person he's about to hear."

Article continues below advertisement

In Jason's column, he suggests that despite the fact that Stephen doesn't actually know much about sports, he was "installed" at ESPN as a plant. "It’s comical how little he actually knows about sports, but someone installed him as the No. 1 voice of sports," Jason said on his show. "That’s what Katt Williams is talking about. Kevin Hart is an OK comedian."