Molly Qerim Thanks Fans After Abruptly Announcing Plans to Leave Seat at 'First Take' In a story, Molly wrote that the news came out "earlier than I intended" and "not in the way I hoped." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 16 2025, 2:11 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

While all journalists and newscasters become familiar to their fans, there's something special between sportscasters and the people who follow them. Instead of delivering bad news on the daily, sportscasters often have the joy of delivering big wins and major changes that shape the sports landscape. So, when one of them leaves, it's a real gut-punch to fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Molly Qerim has been a familiar face behind the desk of ESPN's First Take for a decade, but now her time is over. Here's what she had to say about why she decided to leave her long-time home on ESPN.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Molly Qerim leaving 'First Take'?

Molly has been at ESPN since 2006 and has been the face of First Take since 2015, according to Sports Illustrated. But that dream team-up is no more. The long-time sports anchor took to Instagram to announce her departure.

In a story, Molly wrote that the news came out "earlier than I intended" and "not in the way I hoped." Nonetheless, she explained, "My First Take family: after much reflection, I've decided that it's time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take." She added, "Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports — and with all of you, the best fans in the world."

Article continues below advertisement

While Molly didn't give any direct reason for her departure, she thanked her fans and concluded with, "I’m so grateful for what this journey has given me: lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and the chance to be part of something truly special. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for welcoming me into your homes." So, it's unclear why exactly she's leaving.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what ESPN had to say about Molly's departure.

Unfortunately, ESPN didn't exactly clear things up. In their own statement about Molly's departure, shared to X (formerly Twitter), the network explained, "Molly has been an integral part of ESPN since 2006 and a key driver of First Take's success since joining as host a decade ago."

Article continues below advertisement

They added, "She elevated the show with her poise, skill, and professionalism, while supporting others as a kind and encouraging teammate." However, there was a small clue in their next sentence: "We respect Molly's decision, wish her the best in the future, and thank her for her extraordinary daily commitment to sports fans and ESPN."

Source: MEGA