Is 'Get Up' Still on ESPN? All About the Morning Show The morning show is hosted by Mike Greenberg. By Niko Mann Published July 8 2025, 11:09 a.m. ET

Sports fans are wondering if Get Up is still on ESPN following the network's recent move. The network recently moved all of its offices to Hudson Square in Lower Manhattan from Seaport Studios, per ESPN. The sports network had been at Seaport Studios since 2018.

The network has made the studios at 7 Hudson Square ESPN’s new headquarters due to its "cutting-edge production capabilities" and "upgraded technology designed to support dynamic live programming." The new offices are also the home of LIVE with Kelly and Mark, The View, and ABC News.



Is 'Get Up' still on ESPN?

Yes, Get Up is still on ESPN following the network's move to new studios. The morning sports show is hosted by Mike Greenberg and began production at the new studios on June 9. The show features a rotating and diverse group of analysts as they analyze the latest sports news during the two-hour program.

Former pro-basketball player Jalen Rose, sports reporter Michelle Beadle, and sports reporter Laura Rutledge also fill out the cast for the morning show. ESPN's President of Content, Burke Magnus, noted the network's move to new studios with a press release on June 6. “We are ready for Get Up, First Take, and UnSportsmanLike to enter their 7 Hudson Square era,” read the release. “The space has the energy to match the bold conversations and big personalities our fans love.”

Thank you, one and all, for Getting Up with us. @GetUpESPN pic.twitter.com/aiHJNNF9rZ — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) June 20, 2025

Mike shared a video on X of some of the greatest moments of Get Up at Seaport Studios. He captioned the post, "So long, Seaport. Thank you for everything." On the July 3 episode of Get Up, Tim Bontemps, Tim MacMahon, Bobby Marks, Alan Hahn, and Dan Graziano talked about the possibility of LeBron James joining the New York Knicks after the team agreed to a two-year deal with former Portland Trail Blazers player DeAndre Aton.

"We've been talking all week about LeBron James' situation in LA," said Dan. "He opts into his contract, the final year of his contract, on Sunday. And then a minute later, we get a statement from his agent indicating that he wants to see what's going on in free agency, and what the team looks like before he knows if this is the best place for him long term."

Tim Bontemps noted that LeBron will most likely stay with the Lakers despite the speculation. "If he had wanted to truly explore the studio space and see where, if, he wanted to play somewhere else, he had a very easy way to do that, which was to opt out of his $52.6 6 million contract on Sunday," he said.