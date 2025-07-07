Why Did Shonda Rhimes Leave ABC? Looking Back at Producer's Shocking Decision Despite Shonda Rhimes's constant success over at ABC, the producer left the network for in 2017. By Diego Peralta Published July 7 2025, 10:44 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Prolific television producer Shonda Rhimes made a statement in modern television history with titles such as Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice, taking ABC to new heights thanks to compelling characters that had audiences returning on a weekly basis. The producer's projects created devoted fan groups across her time at the network. Back when streaming platforms were still a futuristic concept, Shonda cracked the code when it comes to creating blockbuster television dramas.

Despite Shonda Rhimes's constant success over at ABC, the producer left the network in 2017. The television creative had no intention of leaving the entertainment industry, but an irresistible offer came along from an emerging Hollywood giant. What happened next changed Shonda's career forever, allowing her to create some of the biggest television series the world has seen in recent years. The impact of the executive's decision can still be perceived on television today.

Why did Shonda Rhimes leave ABC?

While Shonda Rhimes became very successful over at ABC, Netflix was trying to position itself as a Hollywood powerhouse thanks to its streaming catalog. The company was paving the way for the future. Millions of viewers enjoyed drama shows, comedy series, and live sports via cable, but Netflix believed that streaming stories through the internet would change the entertainment industry forever. In order to really change the game, the studio had to recruit a creative such as Shonda Rhimes

The was a deal between Netflix and Shonda Rhimes, who was more than ready to leave ABC, per The Hollywood Reporter. This led to the creation of Bridgerton. The television adaptation of the books written by Julia Quinn took the world by storm, with the first season becoming a smash hit for the streaming platform during a time when viewers needed entertainment for the holidays. The success of Bridgerton led to the development of a spinoff series centered around a young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio), the monarch played by Golda Rosheuvel in the main show.

What is Shonda Rhimes working on now?

In 2025, Shonda Rhimes began working on the fourth season of Bridgerton. Netflix can't get enough of the romantic book adaptation, with the streaming platform recently announcing that the series will eventually return for fifth and sixth installments. The fourth season of Bridgerton is expected to arrive on Netflix at some point in 2026, with the new episodes being centered around Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). Love will be in the air for the second-oldest Bridgerton sibling.

Bridgerton and its spinoff aren't the only titles that have been produced under Shonda Rhimes's deal with Netflix. Inventing Anna premiered in 2022, with Julia Garner stepping into the titular role of a young woman who infiltrates New York's high society under a fake name. Time will tell if Shonda will develop another story for Netflix that isn't based on the characters created by Julia Quinn. With a least three seasons left to go for Bridgerton, the producer will remain busy for years to come.