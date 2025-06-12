Some Netflix Subscribers Don't Understand Why the Streaming Platform Changed Its Layout Again "This new update of Netflix television interface just sucks." By Chrissy Bobic Published June 12 2025, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: UnSplash / freestocks

When it comes to streaming platforms, if it's not broken, you don't need to fix it. That's what some Netflix subscribers felt when they began to see an update trickle in across the millions of accounts that rely on the streaming platform for their favorite shows. Unfortunately, tons of subscribers were not happy when they noticed Netflix's new layout and had trouble navigating the home screen.

The interface now resembles something closer to the way HBO Max looks, and for some Netflix users, the change was totally unnecessary.

Netflix's updates faced major backlash from users.

This isn't the first time Netflix changed the way it looks on your TV, but there are tons of complaints on social media. The app has not changed for most users, and if you open Netflix on Roku on your TV, it likely looks the same. But the television interface for Netflix on other TVs features large blocks of title screens and new sections that are hard to navigate for some users.

One user posted on X (formerly Twitter) that they don't understand where the previous "coming soon" section went. On the television version of the app, it does look like that section was moved or removed altogether.

Bit random from me:



But the NEW Netflix Update has somehow made the UI like 10000x worse.



It hurts my brain when I try and search new shows etc.



Am I overreacting or do others not like the new UI? pic.twitter.com/LexIBdFLtv — 𝕏 Witty 𝕏 (@WittyWitterson) June 4, 2025

Another user shared, "The new Netflix interface is NOT it. Not everything needs an update." Someone else wrote on X that it "literally went from organized to absolute chaos." That seems to be the general response to the layout. Well, that and extreme annoyance.

The good news, of course, is that if you don't like the way Netflix looks on your TV, you can still watch the app on your mobile device or laptop. Netflix still looks the same there. But if your favorite way to watch Ginny & Georgia or other Netflix faves is on your TV, you're going to have to get used to the interface update.

Why did Netflix change their user interface!!! This is so ugly!! pic.twitter.com/3llosqTVas — kmm (@kmm__27) June 4, 2025

Netflix subscribers probably aren't leaving.

Although some users have threatened to delete Netflix and their accounts, that probably won't happen. Well, it won't happen enough to actually make a visible dent in the amount of subscribers that Netflix reports from around the world each year. In January 2025, Statista reported that, according to Netflix, the streaming platform had a growth of more than 9 million subscribers from the United States and Canada in the fourth quarter of 2024.