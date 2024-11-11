Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Outer Banks 'Outer Banks' Fans Complain of Audio Issues Amid Release of Season 4, Part 2: What's the Deal? "We watched last night fine. Then today no sound." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 11 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The final part of Outer Banks Season 4 was released on Nov. 7, 2024. Shortly after, fans took to social media to express their complaints about audio issues they experienced in select episodes. Apparently, after the traditional Netflix "tudum" sound comes on, it repeats itself, and then the audio seems to disappear entirely from certain episodes.

Article continues below advertisement

With Part 2 presumably tying up loose ends, it's crucial that all sound functions properly throughout. So, what's the deal with the Outer Banks audio issues, and has it been resolved? We've got all the details.

Which 'Outer Banks' episodes are affected by audio issues?

Source: Netflix

It appears that Episodes 8, 9, and 10 of Outer Banks Season 4, Part 2 were affected by audio issues. According to Redditor @Crashingpigon15, they discovered, "the problem is only with these specific episodes of Outer Banks, the other episodes are fine, and other shows/movies are fine." They also shared their troubleshooting attempts, including restarting their TV and Netflix, but nothing seemed to resolve the issue.

Article continues below advertisement

Another user complained on Nov. 9 that they had watched the previous day without any issues, but the next day — boom — the sound was gone. It’s pretty frustrating when you’re immersed in the Pogue drama and can’t keep it going due to technical difficulties.

It seems plenty of others were experiencing the same issues, as @Crashingpigon15's thread garnered over 900 comments in just two days. The extent of the Outer Banks audio issues didn’t end there. One user reported experiencing no audio for five minutes, and when the sound returned, it was out of sync with the characters’ mouths. "Same, and then when the sound does come on, it doesn’t match up to what’s on the screen," wrote @Previous_Log2508.

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Outer Banks' audio issue seemed to be a global problem, but it appears to have been fixed.

We skimmed through Episodes 8, 9, and 10 of Season 4 of Outer Banks both on a computer and a phone, and as of this writing, there appear to be no audio issues. Redditor @emmaholmez also shared on Nov. 9 in the Reddit thread that they had contacted Netflix about the issue.

Article continues below advertisement

Netflix replied, "We are aware about this issue on Outer Banks. Thanks for reporting this issue to us! We're currently working on this to resolve this as quickly as possible! I apologize for the inconvenience. We do not have a specific timeframe for this, but this is a global issue so we are trying our best to resolve it soon." The Redditor followed up on Nov. 11 with an update, stating that the issue appeared to be fixed for them as well.